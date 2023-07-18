Marijuana Legalization can be ‘Really Devastating’ for Teens and Children: Stanford Expert

A Stanford psychiatrist is warning that marijuana use is more dangerous than many young Americans believe.

Thanks to a slew of laws in recent years, the drug is either legal to use recreationally (or soon will be legal) in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Shops selling marijuana and related drug paraphernalia can be found across the United States and line the streets of New York City, America’s most populated city.

A Gallup poll from last year found that 16% of Americans admit to smoking marijuana, including 30% of people aged 18 to 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2019 that 37% of high school students had used the drug at some point in their life. The taboo around the drug has in many ways relaxed, and Americans are increasingly comfortable with the idea of marijuana use. However, at least one expert worries about the increase of the drug’s casual use.

Smita Das, M.D., a psychiatrist and behavioral health specialist at Stanford University, says that many young people using the drug may not understand the risks they are undertaking.

She told Scope, Stanford’s medical blog, that many young patients she speaks to think the drug cannot be addictive and is relatively harmless – only to develop a dependence on it.

“It was just a joint, just cannabis ... it wasn't supposed to be addictive," she said her patients tell her, “but the unfortunate fact is, it can be really devastating."

She said that many people, even those that have suffered addiction to other substances, do not take marijuana dependence seriously.

“When I was working in a residential treatment center, people were there for alcohol use disorder, opioid use disorder, methamphetamine use disorder,” Das told Scope. “One patient stood up and said he was there for cannabis use disorder. Some other members of the program started to chuckle. But it had ruined his life. He had lost motivation, lost his job, lost his family, lost all his finances.”

She explains that versions of the drug on the market now are more potent than previous strains. In the 1990s, she says top-end versions of the drug would be 20% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in marijuana. Now, Das warns drugs on the market are 80% THC.

Das believes the highly potent forms of marijuana leave users craving more of it when the effects of the drug wear off. Combine this with the COVID-19 pandemic, where many were isolated at home and had easy access to smoking more regularly, and some people may have become totally dependent on marijuana.

The doctor has opposed using the drug as a treatment for mood disorders such as anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder, arguing that dependence on the substance could worsen a patient’s symptoms over time.

“For things like anxiety, there's data that cannabis may worsen the anxiety in the long term. We have increasing evidence that some of the psychotic disorders, for example schizophrenia, are impacted by early high-potency cannabis use,” she explained.

Continuing: “There are a number of studies showing that when younger people use the stronger THC concentrates, they are at high risk of developing psychotic symptoms at a younger age.”

The marijuana industry vastly grew during the COVID pandemic, with many states pushing through legislation in a bid to boost tax revenue during a time of economic uncertainty. The cannabis industry is expected to bring in $32 billion in sales in 2023, and grow to $50 billion by 2028.

Medicinally, synthetic versions of marijuana have been used by cancer patients to help manage symptoms of chemotherapy.