Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: Poll - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: Poll

Binge drinking also reached a record high in adults aged 35 to 50

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Psilocybin mushrooms being grown in a home based incubatorGetty Images

Middle-age Americans are using drugs at the highest ever recorded rates, according to a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study.

The government researchers, who joined with a team from the University of Michigan, found that 28% of adults aged 35 to 50 smoked marijuana in 2022, and 5% used a hallucinogenic drug such as LSD, MDMA, PCP or mushrooms — both record highs.

The research, published Thursday, included data from 28,500 participants between ages 19 to 50. It also found that a record high 44% of Americans 19 to 30 use marijuana, another record figure. 

In 2017, just 35% of adults 19 to 30 used marijuana, and 17% of the 35 to 50 cohort. The changes among both age groups indicates the growing acceptance of the drug in the United States.

A spate of measures to legalize marijuana have spread across the US, the most recent one coming from Ohio.  

“The value of surveys … is to show us how drug use trends evolve over decades and across development – from adolescence through adulthood,” said Megan Patrick, Ph.D, the principal investigator of the MTF panel study, in a press release. “Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors. It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond.”

Another fast growing habit, vaping rates have rocketed among young adults in recent years. In 2017, 12% of adults 19 to 30 reported use of an e-cigarette. This figure nearly doubled to 21% in 2022. Rates stayed consistent for the older cohort, at 9% in both years.

Read More

The long term effects of vape use are unknown, and cardiologists have called for more research into the matter after a study found that they may be as bad as smoking traditionally. 

Alcohol use increased slightly from 82% in 2017 to 84% in 2022 for adults aged 19 to 30, though the study notes that the trend over the past decade has pointed downward. 

For adults aged 35 to 50, however, alcohol use has increased, from 83% in 2012 to 85% in 2022. Binge drinking in particular has increased among this age group, reaching a record high of 29% in 2022 compared to 26% in 2021 and 25% in 2017.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.