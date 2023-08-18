Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: Poll

Middle-age Americans are using drugs at the highest ever recorded rates, according to a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study.

The government researchers, who joined with a team from the University of Michigan, found that 28% of adults aged 35 to 50 smoked marijuana in 2022, and 5% used a hallucinogenic drug such as LSD, MDMA, PCP or mushrooms — both record highs.

The research, published Thursday, included data from 28,500 participants between ages 19 to 50. It also found that a record high 44% of Americans 19 to 30 use marijuana, another record figure.

In 2017, just 35% of adults 19 to 30 used marijuana, and 17% of the 35 to 50 cohort. The changes among both age groups indicates the growing acceptance of the drug in the United States.

A spate of measures to legalize marijuana have spread across the US, the most recent one coming from Ohio.

“The value of surveys … is to show us how drug use trends evolve over decades and across development – from adolescence through adulthood,” said Megan Patrick, Ph.D, the principal investigator of the MTF panel study, in a press release. “Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors. It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond.”

Another fast growing habit, vaping rates have rocketed among young adults in recent years. In 2017, 12% of adults 19 to 30 reported use of an e-cigarette. This figure nearly doubled to 21% in 2022. Rates stayed consistent for the older cohort, at 9% in both years.

The long term effects of vape use are unknown, and cardiologists have called for more research into the matter after a study found that they may be as bad as smoking traditionally.

Alcohol use increased slightly from 82% in 2017 to 84% in 2022 for adults aged 19 to 30, though the study notes that the trend over the past decade has pointed downward.

For adults aged 35 to 50, however, alcohol use has increased, from 83% in 2012 to 85% in 2022. Binge drinking in particular has increased among this age group, reaching a record high of 29% in 2022 compared to 26% in 2021 and 25% in 2017.