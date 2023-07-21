You may not be getting what you paid for when you buy some sports supplements, new research published this week suggests.

Scientists looked at five common ingredients in so-called performance-enhancing sports supplements. They found the labels did not accurately declare the ingredients found in the products in 89% of cases. Even more alarming — 12% of the time, the products actually contained ingredients prohibited by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Though the FDA regulates both dietary supplements and supplement ingredients, they’re subject to different rules than “conventional” foods. Manufacturers are responsible for the safety of their products and for verifying the accuracy of the labels. Moreover, the FDA does not approve of the use of dietary supplements for any purpose.

The lack of oversight, combined with an absence of reliable studies on the efficacy of supplement claims, leads many experts to express caution or outright doubt when it comes to using them. Despite this, the supplement industry is incredibly profitable, estimated in 2021 to be worth $149.5 billion globally.

The most recent study, led by researchers at the Cambridge Health Alliance and published in the Journal of American Medical Association, looked at five specific ingredients — all derived from plants. Though all of these ingredients are marketed as providing health benefits, none of them have much research to support those claims.

The five ingredients researchers considered were: Rauwolfia vomitoria, which manufacturers claim will enhance performance; methylliberine, which may have a similar effect to caffeine; halostachine, another stimulant that will allegedly aide in weight loss; octopamine, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and also allegedly promotes weight loss; and turkesterone, which may enhance muscle growth and has sparked interest as far back as the 1980s when Russian Olympic weightlifters were suspected of using it.

The study analyzed 57 products, all of which claimed to contain at least one of those five ingredients. However, 40% of the products did not contain the listed ingredient. Of the products that did contain the ingredient listed, amounts ranged from 0.02% — or just one fiftieth — to 334% of the labeled quantity.

Some products also contained ingredients that weren’t listed — including drugs that are not approved by the FDA. In fact, one product contained one drug, called 1,4-dimethylamylamine, that has never been approved for use in any country.

While it’s not new that supplement companies can have questionable practices — some fail to meet basic manufacturing standards or slap dubious health claims on their labels — newer research is starting to reveal just how frequently consumers may be deceived.

For example, a research letter published earlier this year described a study in which researchers found 22 of 25 melatonin gummy products did not accurately list the contents of the supplements. The actual amount of melatonin in the products ranged from 74% to 347% of what was listed on the label.

Melatonin is frequently used as a sleep aid, and while there is evidence to support using it for occasional stress relief or sleep help, the varying amounts in supplements poses an obvious risk to consumers trying to understand how much they need to take to achieve a good night’s rest.

An earlier study on caffeine supplements showed similar results: Just 45% of products’ labels contained an accurate amount of caffeine. The products that did not contain accurate amounts varied significantly — ranging from 27% to 113% of the labeled quantity.