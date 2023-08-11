Malaria Vaccine Candidate Shows Promise in Early Trial
Malaria killed 610,000 people in 2021
An early-stage malaria vaccine has shown promising results, especially in children and infants.
Researchers at the University of Oxford, in England, and the Ifakara Health Institute, in Tanzania, recently tested a malaria vaccine in adults, children, and infants in the East African nation, where the parasitic disease is endemic.
Currently, there is only one other vaccine that protects against malaria, however, it is estimated that it only reduces cases of severe malaria by 30%, making the hunt for a more effective shot a priority.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there were 247 million cases and 610,000 deaths of malaria in 2021. While the parasitic disease has largely vanished from the United States, officials sounded alarms earlier this summer when eight domestic-borne cases were detected across Florida and Texas.
- Could a Breakthrough Malaria Vaccine Finally Be on the Horizon?
- Experts Believe Tourist Brought Malaria Into US – Now It’s Spreading Domestically for First Time in Decades
- Moderna Launches Late-Stage Skin Cancer Vaccine Trial
- Malaria mosquitoes are moving quickly into new territory as climate warms
- Florida Under ‘Malaria Alert’ as More Cases of Mosquito-Borne Virus Found
- Florida Reports Seventh Malaria Case – Eighth in US Outbreak
The parasite that causes malaria is spread through mosquito bites. It requires a specific protein, called RH5, to infect human red blood cells. The experimental vaccine series uses two injections of harmless viruses, not the malaria parasite itself, engineered to expose the immune system to the protein, teaching it to recognize it should it ever be encountered.
In this study, published Friday in the journal Cell Med, researchers used a “prime-boost” technique, which involves giving participants a primary dose, then boosting eight weeks later with a second dose.
Participants were from three major age groups: healthy adults aged 18 to 25, young children aged 1 to 6 years, and infants aged 6 to 11 months. They were either given the experimental vaccine series or a control vaccine, in this case, a rabies vaccine.
In total, 39 participants were primed and boosted with the experimental vaccine, and 21 participants received two doses of the control vaccine. The vaccine was deemed to be safe and tolerable in trial participants; reaching its main goal. The most common side effects were pain at the injection site and a mild fever.
After the participants received the vaccine, researchers sampled blood from them containing antibodies that the vaccine prompted their immune systems to produce, then tested to see if these antibodies could inhibit the growth of the malaria-causing parasite. In these tests, blood sampled from the infants was the best at neutralizing the parasite, followed by children and then adults.
The researchers say it’s unclear why infants were able to produce more antibodies, but they note that high levels of antibodies are necessary to protect against malaria, and that they will continue to focus efforts in this age group. The next steps are moving onto a phase 2 trial to see if the vaccine can actually protect against malaria infection.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Drug-Resistant Superbugs Involved in 600,000 Deaths Across AmericasHealth
- Marijuana Recalled for Salmonella Contamination in Arizona for Third TimeHealth
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- 65 Children Dead After Using Contaminated Cough SyrupHealth
- ‘Zombie Drug’ That Devastated Philly Neighborhood Threatens More CitiesHealth
- Listeria Outbreak: Soft Serve Ice Cream Lands 2 People in the HospitalHealth
- Drew Barrymore Admits to Extreme Screen Time Strategy for Her KidsHealth
- Atlanta Woman Has Leg Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on VacationHealth
- UNESCO Warns of Smartphones in Schools, Reigniting DebateHealth
- Ohio Suspends Medical License of Doctor Who Claimed Vaccines Magnetize PeopleNews