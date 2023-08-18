Malaria in Maryland: Ninth Case in US Recorded This Summer - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Malaria in Maryland: Ninth Case in US Recorded This Summer

Other locally acquired cases were reported in Florida and Texas

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Miami’s mosquito control department is keeping up its work to ward off the bugs as much as possible. Seen June 29, 2023Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Maryland officials have reported a locally acquired case of Malaria, adding to the ledger of a bizarre outbreak striking the United States this summer.

“We have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years,” Laura Herrera Scott, the state’s department of health secretary, said in a statement.

The unnamed patient reportedly went to the hospital presenting a fever and sweating, and they were discharged after a short time. 

Malaria is a mosquito-borne illness. While the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2021, it sickened 247 million people and caused 610,000 deaths, it is generally not common in the United States.

However, earlier this summer, locally transmitted cases in Florida and Texas had health officials sounding alarms now that it is spreading in the country. Seven cases have been recorded in Sarasota County, near Tampa, Florida, Cameron County, Texas, along the southern border with Mexico, has logged a case as well.

Cases of mosquito-borne illnesses are rising across the U.S. this summer, with some experts pointing to heatwaves that have ravaged the nation as the cause. The bugs thrive in warmer environments, giving them more time to pass illnesses on to humans. Diseases such as the West Nile Virus and dengue fever have also cropped up in unusually high numbers this year.

Symptoms of malaria include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle and joint pain, and fatigue. In some cases, patients may experience cyclic “malaria attacks,” which start with shivering and chills, progresses into a high fever with sweating, and then a return to normal. Malaria can be treated with antimalarial drugs.  

Read More

Severe malaria can cause death by way of organ failure, breathing problems, anemia, or brain damage caused by the malaria-causing parasite. Severe cases of malaria are uncommon, but young children are especially vulnerable, and malaria is a leading cause of child mortality.

The best way to prevent malaria is by preventing contact with mosquitoes. This includes using insect repellent and covering skin. There is currently one malaria vaccine, however, it only reduces cases of severe malaria by 30%.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.