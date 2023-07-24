Magic Mushrooms Might Help Treat Anorexia, Preliminary Study Suggests

A single dose of the active chemical in magic mushrooms could make a difference in treating anorexia nervosa, a dangerous and often life-threatening eating disorder, a first-of-its-kind preliminary study suggests.

Anorexia nervosa is one of the most debilitating and least well-understood mental health conditions — doctors have few treatments for the life-threatening disorder, which causes extreme anxiety, a fear of eating and gaining weight, and often a dangerously low body weight and malnutrition. Typically, people with anorexia are told to gain weight to treat the condition, but the fear of gaining weight and food can be so strong as to stop patients from engaging in this treatment — an obstacle that is leading researchers to experiment to find a way to break the cycle.

In the new study, one dose of the psychedelic psilocybin, given alongside therapy administered before and after the experience, was safe and well tolerated in a study of 10 female patients, researchers report Monday in Nature Medicine. Four of those participants saw significant relief from eating-disorder symptoms, though the authors caution that much more research is needed to demonstrate whether the therapy can help.

“We can’t draw any conclusions from such a small study, but we’re really very excited that some people appeared to benefit,” said Stephanie Knatz Peck, a clinical psychologist at the University of California San Diego who specializes in eating disorders. “This is potentially a way to finally treat [the disorder] from the inside out.”

There are no approved drugs to treat anorexia, which remains one of the most deadly mental illnesses.

“We need treatments that reduce symptoms, reduce your relationship to your eating disorder so that eating becomes easier,” Knatz Peck said.

Knatz Peck and her colleagues thought psychedelic therapy might be just such a treatment. A flurry of research in recent years suggest that psychedelics, which trigger highly altered mental states characterized by an expansion of consciousness, can provide rapid and lasting relief for a range of mental illnesses, from depression to end-of-life anxiety.

Scientists suspect their therapeutic power stems from an ability to rewire brain circuitry, breaking up the old pathways driving mental illness. The psychedelic experience itself may also play a crucial role in the treatment, giving individuals a new perspective on old habits. Many people describe experiencing a dissolution, and subsequent re-organization of their sense of self.

“Anorexia is a disease characterized by a lot of rigid thinking and obsessive behavioral patterns,” said Knatz Peck. Psilocybin, her team theorized, could offer some flexibility.

The researchers enrolled ten adult women who had had anorexia for an average of 9 years into the study. Before receiving psilocybin, the participants attended a therapy session to prepare for the experience. Then they got a single, 25 mg dose of psilocybin, while being supervised and supported by a therapist. After that, the participants had two follow-up therapy sessions to help them process their experience.

None of the participants reported adverse effects. Nine of the participants reported that the treatment was therapeutically meaningful, with some saying it ranked among the most meaningful things they’d ever done, a fairly common outcome of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Three months after the session, four participants showed significant reductions in the severity of their eating disorders, based on responses to questionnaires. There were no significant changes in body mass index, but the psychedelic experience itself seemed to make a big difference for some participants, said Knatz Peck.

“There was a lot of variability, but many people felt a distancing from their eating disorder,” said Knatz Peck. “One participant went as far as saying ‘my eating disorder died in front of me and is no longer within me.’”

It will take much larger studies that compare psilocybin to a placebo treatment to show that this therapy works. Individuals with anorexia may be at higher risk of adverse outcomes because of low body weight, and hallucinatory changes in body image could be traumatic for some, note psychiatrists Tomislav Majić and Stefan Ehrlich, respectively of the Berlin Institute and Technische Universität Dresden, in an accompanying Nature Medicine article.

Still, “given the unmet need for effective and acceptable treatments for this disorder, psilocybin therapy may represent a promising avenue for further clinical evaluation,” they wrote.