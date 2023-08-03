What is Maderotherapy? Why Tracee Ellis Ross Uses This ‘Torture Tool’

We’ve all heard the phrase “beauty is pain.” Now, Tracee Ellis Ross is demonstrating why she uses “torture tools” on herself in the name of smooth skin.

The actress, 50, gave fans a glimpse into her self-care routine on Monday, when she posted a playful Instagram video donning a face mask and testing out a series of wooden tools used for maderotherapy.

Also known as “wood therapy,” it’s a type of massage technique that users claim helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and boost lymphatic circulation, which is the process of the lymph system draining excess fluid and waste back into the bloodstream. While the former is a cosmetic desire, the latter has several positive health implications including immunization.

Ross showed viewers several of the tools, including the “rolling bell” and “pimple,” which she repeatedly ran over her thighs and butt. She noted in the caption that they “seem to lift and smooth” the body.

“50 what? 50 what? Years old,” Ross said with a laugh.

Researchers have not proven maderotherapy specifically works for reducing cellulite, though some studies have suggested that massage can temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.

“Massage has long been used to enhance lymphatic flow, to smooth and to plump the skin,” Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, told The Messenger via email.

Still, madeorotherapy may not be the answer to skin issues.

There’s no downside “besides harm to your pocketbook,” Dr. Zeichner joked. Kits online sell for anywhere between $30 and upwards of $300. But the modest lifting and smoothing benefits are usually “short-lived and (are) often the result of mild swelling in the area from pressure from the massage itself,” he added.

To those hoping for the benefits maderotherapy boasts, Dr. Zeichner suggests trying a therapeutic moisturizer that contains lactic acid, which offers “exfoliation, hydration, and collagen stimulating benefits.”

Surprise: Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow is also a fan of the holistic massage therapy. Last summer, she posted on Instagram that she ordered a wooden set from Amazon.

“I am very into maderotherapy since I went to Costa Rica,” Paltrow wrote. “Apparently good for cellulite.”

Naomi Campbell (pictured here) and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the other celebrity maderotherapy fans. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has also praised maderotherapy — she previously said she used the technique for a lymphatic drainage massage before every fashion show to keep her legs runway-ready.

“It’s not painful, but it’s not soothing,” she told Vogue in 2021. “I try to do this as much as I can, actually, because I am 50 years old. Women at my age do have water retention.”

“It’s kind of like I’m being made into bread,” she joked, referencing the kneading, smoothing motions of the massage.