Lyme Disease Doesn’t Need to Be Scary and Mysterious With This Expert Advice

In the past two decades, the annual number of reported tick-borne disease cases has doubled, and Lyme is, by far, the most common. The CDC records about 35,000 cases per year, but experts believe the numbers are much higher than that, — estimating that as many as half a million Americans per year contract the disease.

But the disease is preventable, and if you are bitten by an infected tick, it’s very treatable. Here’s what to know:

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans via a blacklegged tick bite. There are many types of ticks across the United States, but only nymph and adult female blacklegged ticks can carry the bacteria. On average, 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 5 nymphs are infected.

If you are bitten by an infected tick, it must be engorged to spread disease to you, which takes at least 24 hours.

“If you have a tick that's on you, but it's not engorged with blood, then the likelihood of transmission is practically zero,” Anne Bass, M.D., rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, tells The Messenger.

Typically an infected tick bite will cause a rash to develop near the bite site, but it’s not necessarily in a bulls-eye shape, as many people think, Dr. Bass says.

“The rash is flat, not raised up or bumpy, and the color is fairly homogeneous, not splotchy,” she says. “It can be circular, it can be oval, but it doesn't necessarily have those rings. It could just be pink, and sometimes it’s very faint.”

Though there could be an indication of where the bite was, Dr. Bass says it’s not like a spider or other insect bite that might have an inflamed central spot. With Lyme, the center is pretty minimally inflamed.

It is possible for someone to miss the rash, especially if they were bit on the back or scalp, but “with the blacklegged tick species we have in the United States, it’s rare that there won’t be symptoms,” Dr. Bass says.

Most people will develop a fever, headache or achiness within ten days to two weeks. Dr. Bass says they will be flu-like symptoms but without the cough.

“There’s no respiratory symptoms like congestion or sore throat,” Dr. Bass says.

She says a patient presenting with flu-like symptoms in the summer will get treated for Lyme if they live in an area endemic to blacklegged ticks. “There is a blood test, but the blood test won’t show a positive until two to six weeks after infection,” she says, so the symptoms, time of year and living in a place that has blacklegged ticks is enough for doctors to prescribe antibiotics.

Different Stages, Different Treatments

If you suspect you have Lyme, your doctor will likely perform a CDC-approved blood test for Lyme tests antibodies. If you have a positive result, it means you have been exposed in the past, but it doesn’t necessarily tell you if you’re infected at present. Luckily, as Dr. Bass pointed out, most of the time people have symptoms when they’re presently infected.

There are three stages of Lyme disease: early, early disseminated and late, and all respond to antibiotics, Dr. Bass says.

“For the early stage of Lyme where the flu-like symptoms and rash appear after getting the bite, 10 to 14 days of oral antibiotics will take care of it,” she says.

At this stage, the bacteria have not yet spread throughout the body.

But if that phase goes untreated, the bacteria can spread via the bloodstream and cause early disseminated Lyme. This can happen days, weeks or months after infection and can cause a rash all over the body, meningitis, heart symptoms like irregular heartbeat or neurological symptoms like Bell’s palsy. Oral antibiotics are still used to treat it, but the course is 21 days instead of two weeks.

Late manifestations of Lyme disease can occur if someone is not treated in the earlier stages.

“In the United States, the most common late manifestation is arthritis, and it’s most typically in the knee,” Dr. Bass says. “The knee will get very, very swollen. Not terribly painful, but very swollen, and that can happen any time of year because it's not from a recent infection, it's from a prior Lyme infection. So someone who spends time in an area which is endemic for Lyme who comes in with a big swollen knee, that should be on the list of things to test for.”

This late stage is treated with a month of antibiotics.

“Sometimes you need to repeat for another month, but it can take a while for the inflammation to go away. So persistent symptoms doesn't necessarily mean that you need months and months, months of antibiotics,” she says.

Further, Dr. Bass says, Lyme responds to penicillins. So someone who missed an infected tick bite but later took an antibiotic for a different illness will still get the benefit of the treatment.

What about a Lyme disease vaccine?

​​In 1998, the FDA approved a Lyme vaccine called LYMErix, but it was pulled off the market in 2002 due to declining sales and fears of side effects.

“There were questions about whether it was associated with the development of rheumatoid arthritis. They were really theoretical concerns,” Dr. Bass says. The vaccine required boosters, but in her opinion, “it was a good vaccine.”

Research from 2007 echoes this and says LYMErix “represented a cost-effective public health intervention for people at high risk of acquiring Lyme disease.”

In April, Moderna announced it is working on two Lyme vaccines and Pfizer also has a vaccine in late clinical trials. It would likely be at least two years before either hits the market.