Low Cost Ketamine Treatment Cured Depression in 20% of Patients: Study

A low cost ketamine treatment could help alleviate depression in people who do not see benefit from typical antidepressant medications.

An Australian study, published Thursday in the British Journal of Psychiatry, found that 20% of people who received a low dose biweekly injection of a generic ketamine for a month reported a remission of depressive symptoms. One in three patients reported a reduction in depressive symptoms by up to 50%.

Exploration of ketamine as a potential treatment for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and more serious mood disorders has increased in recent years. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out guidelines for how to conduct clinical trials using ketamine and other psychedelic drugs.

The drug has already been approved by the FDA for use as an anesthetic, though many may be most familiar with it as a psychedelic because of its illicit use as a party drug.

Ketamine’s popularity as an antidepressant and mood stabilizer has risen in the United States. There are upwards of 300 clinics in America, which offer the medication off-label.

Doses of the drug can be expensive, however. The Australian researchers note that a dose of name brand ketamine treatments could cost $800 per injection.

Generic versions could be produced for as little as $5 each, though. And if injections are taken bi-weekly, that means annual expenses for treatment could be as low as $130. Even after adding in the cost of having a doctor perform the injection and for other materials, there is a wide difference in cost.

“With the [branded treatment], you are out of pocket by about $1200 for every treatment by the time you pay for the drug and the procedure, whereas for generic ketamine, you're paying around $300-350 for the treatment including the drug cost,” Colleen Loo, M.D., who lead the research, said in a statement.

Participants in the study had previously failed to see their symptoms improve using other traditional approaches to treating depression. These include talk therapy, prescription medication and even electroconvulsive therapy – where patients are put under an anesthetic and electric shocks are delivered to the brain.

Researchers gathered 179 patients who had previously attempted at least one of these treatments and found little help. Half received two bi-weekly injections of generic ketamine, while others received a placebo.

“For people with treatment-resistant depression – so those who have not benefited from different modes of talk therapy, commonly prescribed antidepressants, or electroconvulsive therapy – 20% remission is actually quite good,” Loo said.

She continued: “We found that in this trial, ketamine was clearly better than the placebo – with 20% reporting they no longer had clinical depression compared with only 2% in the placebo group. This is a huge and very obvious difference and brings definitive evidence to the field which only had past smaller trials that compared ketamine with placebo.”

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 21 million Americans suffer from major depression, or around 8.4% of U.S. adults. It is most common among younger adults, aged 18 to 25. Experts warn the COVID pandemic fueled a surge in mood disorders across the U.S.