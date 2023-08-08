Logan Paul’s Prime Energy Pulled From Shelves of Two NYC Grocery Chains

Two New York City grocery chains will no longer offer Prime Energy, the popular drink helmed by social media superstars Logan Paul and Olajide Olayinka Williams “KSI” Olatunji over concerns surrounding its caffeine content.

Gristedes Supermarkets, which has 19 stores in New York City, and D’Agostino Supermarkets, 11 stores, will no longer be offering the drink.

John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes and D’Agostino, said last week concerns around the caffeine content sparked the decision to pull the product.

“We listen to our customers and we have fears about the concerns for the health of kids as it relates to Prime and the beverage’s caffeine levels and marketing, so will not be stocking it at this time,” he said during a news conference. “We could always reconsider, but we would put our own warning labels on the shelf.”

The drink rolled out to much fanfare last year, selling out quickly in most locations and even leading to scenes akin to Black Friday doorbusters in stores that sold the drink in the United Kingdom.

Prime Energy, and its sister hydration drink, have both faced backlash from parents and health officials in the months since, however. A single can of Prime Energy, a drink meant to compete with the likes of Red Bull and Monster Energy, has 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. A similarly sized 12 ounce can of Red Bull has 111mg, for comparison.

Last month, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the drug and the harms it potentially poses to young people.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage — but buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets,” Schumer said in a statement.

He continued: “PRIME is so new that most parents haven’t a clue about it, but it is born from the reels of social media and the enigmatic world of influencers. Kids see it on their phones or as they scroll, and they actually need it and the problem here is that this product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame.”

Many parents fear the drink, which comes in fruity flavors such as Tropical Punch, Orange Mango and Lemon Lime, is exposing children to an unhealthy level of caffeine. Officials in the United Kingdom said last year that a young child had gone into cardiac arrest after drinking many cans of the drink.

Paul and KSI’s audiences on YouTube and other social platforms are also primarily filled with teens and tweens.

Prime did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Messenger.