Little Proof Supports Meditation, Gratitude and Other Happiness Strategies

Americans are inundated with studies, self-help books and tips on how to be happier. But do they have any proof to back them up?

One recent study finds that the majority of popular happiness strategies — such as meditation, spending time in nature, and exercising — have little solid scientific evidence.

A review published in the journal Nature Human Behavior analyzed studies centered on happiness interventions, only to find weak data and low-quality methodology. Per their findings, nearly 95% of all experiments centered on these strategies lacked sufficient evidence demonstrating significant psychological impact.

Some of the activities — like meditation — might seem more like relaxation techniques but they are often also recommended as happiness-increasing modalities, researchers explained.

Study co-authors Elizabeth Dunn and Dunigan Folk embarked on the analysis after a journalist approached Dunn about the “most reliable” happiness strategies.

“[Dunn] realized that no one had taken a systematic approach to reviewing the existing literature based on the new standards of evidentiary value, and as such, she didn't really have an answer,” Folk, a psychologist at the University of British Columbia, told The Messenger in an email.

Meanwhile, happiness seems to be an important goal for many Americans. “How to be happy” is more frequently Googled than “how to be rich.” Barnes & Noble sells over 10,000 titles on the subject. And Yale’s most popular course is on how to be happier.

A constant stream of recommendations revolve around how to capture this elusive state, be it scribbling in a gratitude journal or even smiling more.

“There’s always something new,” sociologist Ashley Frawley, author of Semiotics of Happiness, told The Messenger. “And [they are] repeated again and again ... These claims become very powerful.”

Small studies, big claims

Researchers found nearly 500 papers related to happiness. In sifting through the avalanche of literature, they ultimately only included 57 studies that they considered high-quality in their analysis.

Some were excluded for extremely small sample sizes. Others were nixed for not having been pre-registered. This refers to when researchers publicly share their plans and methods for conducting a study. Pre-registration provides transparency, helps ensure reproducibility, and minimizes questionable research practices. As such, it has become increasingly important within the scientific field.

On Twitter, some criticized this criteria, noting that it automatically excluded a plethora of studies that might have been relevant.

“Because we wanted to see what the highest-quality studies had to say about the effects of these behaviors, we chose to include pre-registration as one of our criteria,” explained Folk. “We also hope that by highlighting how few studies meet these relatively high standards, the review would motivate researchers to study these interventions using methods that meet contemporary standards for evidentiary value.”

Frawley found the same issues throughout her research, noting a divergence between the quality of the evidence and how frequently a happiness-inducing claim was repeated.

Many claims, Frawley found, used one particular strategy that resonated with the public: “They would say, ‘the science is as hard as nails,’ but it was really just rhetoric … Science played a function in these claims.”

One recent study casts doubt on the majority of popular happiness strategies, such as meditation. Getty Images

So what did they find?

Dunn and Folk did not find many rigorous studies pertaining to happiness benefits. They did find some suitable studies on gratitude and social engagement, along with other findings. However, even these had their limitations.

Gratitude: Most strategies recommend people write down what they’re thankful for. But these benefits are short-lived, the analyzed literature suggests.

Social interactions: Researchers seemed to have found more sufficient evidence for socializing and that acting more extroverted can enhance happiness. “That said, this body of research is relatively small and narrow,” read the study.

Mindfulness and meditation: The report found only one registered study on mindfulness and meditation, which “failed to uncover any benefits” in regard to happiness.

Exercise: Five “well-powered studies” reportedly found evidence that people felt happier after moving their bodies, but only in comparison with “rather boring activities,” such as sitting in silence or watching a documentary on bookbinding.

Nature exposure: Researchers found four sufficient studies, although none were pre-registered. Most studies had paltry sample sizes.

It should be noted that the researchers limited the review to non-clinical populations. There might be differences for certain populations, such as those suffering from physical and mental health conditions (and for whom exercise, for example, might be especially beneficial).

The problem with studying ‘happiness’

Defining “happiness” — let alone measuring it — poses a wide range of difficulties. Generally, surveys rely on reducing human happiness down to a 10-point scale, which has drawn criticisms within the research community.

“These methods are extraordinarily open to chance,” noted Frawley. “If you find a coin on the copier a few minutes before you're asked to rate yourself, [you might say you’re] a little bit happier.”

Dunn and Folk used the most common scholarly definition of happiness: subjective well-being. By that they meant momentary feelings of positive and negative mood, as well as what some might consider “life satisfaction,” such as how happy someone feels overall.

Despite the lackluster findings, Dunn and Folk stress that their review doesn’t mean these strategies don’t work. Rather, popularized strategies — in particular, meditation, exercise, and nature exposure — simply lack sufficient evidence to attest to their overhyped effectiveness. It could be that future studies do demonstrate an ability to increase or significantly influence well-being.

“Until then, however, I think the average person should take these strategies with a grain of salt, and weigh their own personal experience very heavily,” said Folk. So, for example, should someone personally feel that exercise or meditation improves their mood, they should continue doing it.

The same goes should someone not click with a heavily popularized modality. If someone tries one of these activities and derives no pleasure or happiness, they shouldn’t think there’s something wrong with them, said Folk. “Instead, they should give something else a try, understanding that these behaviors don't work for everyone.”