Store Brand Frozen Vegetables Recalled for Listeria

A major frozen food provider is recalling products over possible bacterial contamination.
Twin City Foods, based in the Seattle area, issued a voluntary recall Tuesday for its frozen corn and mixed vegetables over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that affected products include store brand frozen vegetables from Kroger and Food Lion.
The FDA statement notes that there have not been any reports of illness linked to these products. However, the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant people, people over age 65, and people with compromised immune systems. It can take time to make its presence known; people who contract the infection may not show symptoms from a couple of days to three months after, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Officials are telling consumers who bought these products not to eat them and to return them to the store they bought them from.
Listeria is a bacterial infection that is usually caused by eating contaminated food. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1,600 people fall ill from listeria every year, and that about 260 of them die. Pregnant people are about ten times more likely to get a Listeria infection.
Symptoms of Listeria infection in nonpregnant people include flu-like symptoms, like a fever or muscle aches. Pregnant people may experience these as well, and may also experience headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and even seizures. It may also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in this group. The infection can be treated with antibiotics.
- Mango Chunks Recalled After Fears of Listeria Contamination
- Not-so-Fresh: Frozen Fruit Products from Target, Trader Joe’s, Aldi Recalled
- Walmart, HEB, and Costco Frozen Fruits Recalled for Hepatitis A Contamination Risk
- Hepatitis A Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries at Costco, Trader Joes
- Whole Foods Salad Kits Recalled Due to Unlisted Allergens
- Empower Brands Juicers Recalled Over Injuries, Particle Shavings
The full list of affected products can be found on the FDA website.
- COVID Deaths Climbing Fast, Up 21%Health
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- US Mental Health Spending Surged During COVID: StudyHealth
- China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its ReopeningHealth
- Pigs are Key for Organ Transplants — But Why?Health
- Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las VegasNews
- Does Ashwagandha Help Improve Sleep, Weight Loss and Stress?Health
- Scientists Fully Sequence Y Chromosome for the First Time In Major Men’s Health BreakthroughHealth
- University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 StudentsHealth
- Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat SeasonHealth
- Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: StudyHealth
- South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile VirusHealth