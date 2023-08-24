Store Brand Frozen Vegetables Recalled for Listeria - The Messenger
Store Brand Frozen Vegetables Recalled for Listeria

The bacteria can cause a fatal infection in severe cases

Sarah Braner
Twin City Foods, Inc., Recalls Frozen Super Sweet Corn and Mixed Vegetables Because of Possible Health RiskFDA

A major frozen food provider is recalling products over possible bacterial contamination.

Twin City Foods, based in the Seattle area, issued a voluntary recall  Tuesday for its frozen corn and mixed vegetables over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that affected products include store brand frozen vegetables from Kroger and Food Lion.

The FDA statement notes that there have not been any reports of illness linked to these products. However, the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant people, people over age 65, and people with compromised immune systems. It can take time to make its presence known; people who contract the infection may not show symptoms from a couple of days to three months after, according to the Cleveland Clinic. 

Officials are telling consumers who bought these products not to eat them and to return them to the store they bought them from. 

Listeria is a bacterial infection that is usually caused by eating contaminated food. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1,600 people fall ill from listeria every year, and that about 260 of them die. Pregnant people are about ten times more likely to get a Listeria infection.

Symptoms of Listeria infection in nonpregnant people include flu-like symptoms, like a fever or muscle aches. Pregnant people may experience these as well, and may also experience headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and even seizures. It may also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in this group. The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

The full list of affected products can be found on the FDA website.

