Listeria Outbreak: Soft Serve Ice Cream Lands 2 People in the Hospital

A recent listeria outbreak in multiple states has been linked to Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream.

The Brooklyn-based company is coordinating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and voluntarily issued a recall on Thursday for all flavors of the 8oz ice cream cups that are potentially contaminated.

The news comes after data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that two people, one located in New York and the other in Pennsylvania, fell ill after consuming the soft serve ice cream cups. Both individuals have been hospitalized for further care; no deaths have been reported.

An unopened sample of the Soft Serve On The Go cup that was collected from one of the people who fell sick was tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The sample reportedly tested positive for listeria.

However, experts are still determining whether the same strain of bacteria was the cause of the outbreak.

Listeria, short for listeria monocytogenes, is a type of disease-causing bacteria that is commonly found in soil, decaying vegetables or animal products and can also survive in cold or refrigerated temperatures. Consuming this bacteria can cause an infection called listeriosis. The bacteria is more likely to affect pregnant people, newborns, people over the age of 65 and those who have weakened immune systems.

Listeria outbreak linked to Brooklyn-based company's Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups. CDC

It can cause a range of symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In severe cases, this could include a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and death.

According to the CDC, each year, an estimated 1,600 people are affected by listeriosis, and over 250 people die from the infection.

Besides the two states where illnesses were reported, the soft-serve ice cream cups were distributed in the following states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.

The outbreak investigation is ongoing. The FDA and CDC are coordinating with local and state authorities to track potential infections tied to ice cream company’s distributed products. In the meantime, the ice cream company has temporarily stopped the production of these items.

For people who have purchased products from Real Kosher Ice Cream, the FDA is recommending throwing away the cups or returning them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.