Lisa Marie Presley Died From a Surgery Complication That’s Not Typically Lethal

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death was announced Thursday as a small bowel obstruction due to bariatric surgery.

"The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago," according to the Los Angeles County coroner's report obtained by The Messenger.

Dr. Konstantinos Spaniolas, Director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Weight Loss Center at Stony Brook Medicine says it's not exactly clear what caused the obstruction. After reviewing the coroner's report, Spaniolas says bariatric surgery or an appendectomy could both be possibilities.

"Adhesions are scar tissue, which can occur after any surgery and after any intra-abdominal surgery," he tells The Messenger. "And these adhesions can become the cause of a bowel obstruction. This is not specific to bariatric surgery."

What is specific to bariatric surgery, Dr. Spaniolas adds, is that you could develop an internal hernia and that could be the cause of a bowel obstruction.

"Obviously we have to go by whatever was released, but, it is a bit puzzling that someone would say adhesions due to bariatric surgery, especially since adhesions are not specific to surgery and the patient has had other intra-abdominal procedures as well," he adds. "In my mind, if the report described an internal hernia, this would be related to bariatric surgery. However, that's not really substantiated. We can only go by that report."

Spaniolas says that the likelihood of an internal hernia that could cause an obstruction for bariatric surgery patients is 1-3% and it could develop quickly or many years after surgery.

He adds that those few patients who develop a bowel obstruction typically have abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Most of the time, those patients will go to the hospital and have the issue resolved with surgery. "It's not common to have a strangulation threatening the bowel that will kill someone, although it could happen," he says.

It's possible that Presley did not have these symptoms, however. "Some people present with minimal symptoms, others present with worse symptoms," he says. And sometimes, medications can hide those symptoms.

Presley, who died on January 12 at 54 years old, had "therapeutic levels of oxycontin" in her bloodstream at the time of her death. The coroner's report stated that she was prescribed opiates following a cosmetic surgery she had months before her passing.

"If she had such medication on board, they could have affected the symptoms — but that is all speculation," Spaniolas says.

Finally, Spaniolas raises the possibility of an appendectomy having caused the issue. The autopsy report mentions the patient previously had an appendectomy, and the adhesions are in an area where they would form after the appendix was removed, suggesting that the earlier appendectomy could have contributed.