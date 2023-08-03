Lime Juice on the Skin Can Cause Rashes, Dr. Pimple Popper Warns

Americans should be careful while making and drinking margaritas outdoors this summer, according to Dr. Pimple Popper.

Dr Sandra Lee, the California dermatologist who shot into stardom after the launch of her TLC show, Dr. Pimple Popper, warned on TikTok that the combination of lime juice and sunlight on the skin can cause a nasty rash. Other citrus fruits such as oranges, can also cause the rash.

The combination causes a condition called phytophotodermatitis which Dermnet, a website that talks about the skin, describes photodermatitis as "a skin reaction" that happens after "natural photosensitizing chemicals (furanocoumarins) present within plant sap and fruits become smeared onto the skin, and there is subsequent exposure to sunlight. "

The impacted areas often turn red and can stay on the skin for years.

"Give me one margarita, and you went out in the sun, give me two margaritas, and you squeeze more limes. Give me three margaritas, and you got yourself a rash," Lee rapped on her page, ending the video by telling viewers to wash their hands to prevent the rash.

Some ways to prevent it from happening include taking rash medication, as well as wearing sunscreen.

People should also seek medical attention immediately if it happens to them.

While skin rashes are not life-threatening, they can lead to skin infections and other diseases.