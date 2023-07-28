Leprosy Could be Endemic in the Southeast, CDC Warns

Officials fear that leprosy could find a permanent home in the Southeast, with Florida being the most at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that many people in the Sunshine State who would not typically be at risk are suddenly coming down with the debilitating illness.

“Florida has witnessed an increased incidence of leprosy cases lacking traditional risk factors. Those trends, in addition to decreasing diagnoses in foreign-born persons, contribute to rising evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States,” the agency wrote on its website.

The CDC warned that 81% of cases in Florida were in Central Florida, which includes major cities such as Tampa and Orlando. This area accounts for nearly one in every five annual cases nationwide. According to the CDC, the United States suffers 150 to 250 cases each year.

A total of 159 cases were reported in 2020, with nearly all recorded in California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York or Texas. Eight cases have been recorded in Florida so far this year.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is caused by a bacteria mycobacterium leprae. It has become infamous for the potentially terrifying side effects that emerge from infection, such as lesions forming on the skins, discoloration, ulcers on the feet and other swelling and lumps across the body.

leprosy welts Getty Images

The disease can cause permanent disability and even death. It is also contagious. When it first emerged in the U.S. south in the 1700s, people who were diagnosed with leprosy were often treated brutally. Infected patients were subjected to lifelong quarantine and isolation. Many of these people were immigrants who unknowingly brought the disease into the country.

The CDC reported the example of a 54-year-old man who came down with the disease last year. He suffered from painful lesions and swelling on his face, arm and foot.

“He denied any domestic or foreign travel, exposure to armadillos, prolonged contact with immigrants from leprosy-endemic countries, or connections with someone known to have leprosy. He has resided in central Florida his entire life, works in landscaping, and spends long periods of time outdoors,” the agency reported.

The man entered treatment for the disease. Leprosy patients are treated with antibiotics, though they may need to remain on the drugs for years in order to fully flush the disease from their body.

Leprosy is believed to have largely disappeared from the U.S., and today cases are mainly found in nations such as Bangladesh, Brazil and India. When cases are detected stateside, they are usually in people that were infected while traveling to a high risk country. Interaction with armadillos, who also carry the bacteria responsible for the disease, is considered a high risk behavior for the disease. Around 25% of the animals are infected with it.

However, the CDC warns that 34% of American leprosy cases between 2015 and 2020 were locally acquired.

The CDC writes: “Travel to [Central Florida], even in the absence of other risk factors, should prompt consideration of leprosy in the appropriate clinical context.”