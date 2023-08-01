Leprosy Could Be Endemic in Florida — Should We Be Worried?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent warning that leprosy may now be endemic in Florida has prompted a renewed interest in an infectious disease once synonymous with ancient civilizations described in the Bible.

The debilitating infection — also known as Hansen’s disease – is still considered rare, but officials have seen an uptick in cases in recent months that lack traditional risk factors. That, combined with decreasing diagnoses in foreign-born persons, has led the CDC to believe the disease has now found a new home in central Florida. The CDC typically records 150 to 250 cases per year.

The increased concern caused the CDC to issue a travel advisory for the Sunshine State last week.

What exactly is leprosy?

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacteria called mycobacterium leprae. It mainly affects the skin and peripheral nerves. The disease, infamous for its visible symptoms can cause skin discoloration, skin growths, ulcers on the soles of feet, mild hair loss and more. It is a disease that progresses over time and, if left untreated, it can become debilitating and sometimes deadly.

People typically contract leprosy through contact with an animal or human that carries the bacteria. Once contracted, the disease is contagious – meaning it can be transmitted from person to person. Most often, this occurs with leprosy through contact with droplets of the nose or mouth via coughing, sneezing, etc.

However, exposure to leprosy does not always lead to infection. While leprosy is contagious, it is not spread through casual contact, and instead requires prolonged exposure to an infected person; individuals exposed to leprosy must also be susceptible to the infection, which most are not, research suggests. Some genetic factors impact a person’s ability to fight off the infection, but according to the CDC, more than 95% of people have natural immunity to leprosy.

The nine-banded armadillo also can be an animal carrier of the mycobacterium leprae bacteria.

Exposure to this animal (handling or eating) or contaminated soil from their burrows increases the likelihood of contracting leprosy, but the odds of that happening are still quite rare and the risks are limited to those in condensed, warm climates, George Rust, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Center for Medicine and Public Health at Florida State University, told The Messenger.

Cases of leprosy in Florida have experts particularly concerned, as the state was home to a significant amount of the 159 cases reported in the U.S. in 2020. What’s more concerning for Floridians is that individuals coming down with leprosy do not carry the traditional risk factors associated with the disease. Once a disease like leprosy reaches endemic status, its spread becomes more difficult to predict, according to the CDC.

So just how dangerous is the disease?

A leprosy patient holds out his hand at the leprosy hospital in downtown Srinagar on January 30, 2017. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images

While the term “endemic” may carry ominous tones, it is important to understand that although leprosy is approaching this status, it remains an uncommon condition. As such, recent headlines surrounding the disease should be kept in context, Katie Passaretti, M.D., vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health, told The Messenger via email.

“Leprosy remains a very rare disease and it is treatable once diagnosed,” Dr. Passaretti said. “As to why Central Florida is seeing such an increase, scientists are working to figure that out.”

Dr. Passaretti went on to explain that several aspects of leprosy make it a difficult disease to diagnose. For starters, some patients do not develop symptoms until years after their initial exposure, which can complicate providers’ efforts to find the root cause of their symptoms.

The rarity of the condition also means that many providers do not consider leprosy a likely culprit of patients’ symptoms; consequently, diagnoses may be delayed and individuals who have contracted the disease could unknowingly continue to expose others.

Once diagnosed however, treatment is straightforward. Leprosy is treated using multi-drug therapy. The World Health Organization notes that the most commonly used combination of drugs used to treat the condition are dapsone, rifampicin and clofazimine. Treatment courses can range from 6 to 12 months, and patients can carry on with their usual routines during and after treatment.

In terms of how Floridians should feel about the CDC’s endemic labeling of leprosy, both Dr. Rust and Dr. Passaretti maintained that while having an awareness of the disease is responsible, panic is not warranted.

“Keep all of these concerns about new diseases in the perspective of relative risk. Motor vehicle accidents and riptide drownings and COVID and heart attacks pose much greater risk of death in Florida than do leprosy or malaria,” Dr. Rust said. “These things get media attention precisely because they are rare.”

Individuals concerned they may be showing symptoms of leprosy, especially those with skin or nasal lesions that last longer than two weeks, should consult with their physician regarding their concerns, Dr. Rust suggested.

Leprosy is very treatable, and initiating treatment removes the risk of spreading the disease to others.