Leading Doctors Say Insurance Should Cover Drug That Stops HIV Spread

An influential panel has issued support for a daily drug that can suppress HIV and stop its spread, in a move that could force insurance to cover the medication.

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued their recommendations in the Journal of the American Medical Association Tuesday. They commissioned a thorough review of the evidence for and against preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and concluded that prescribing PrEP to high-risk patients is effective and worth prescribing to prevent new HIV infections.

They gave it a recommendation grading of “A,” meaning that it is highly recommended that practitioners follow the guidance.

The USPSTF issued similar guidance in 2019. Since then, a new injectable form of PrEP has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), called Apretude. However, its high cost and insurers dragging their feet meant that many patients, especially lower-income patients, could not access it.

PrEP is an integral part of the United Nations’ plan to eradicate HIV and AIDS by 2030, necessitating wider access to the drugs.

The Affordable Care Act requires most private insurers and Medicaid to cover PrEP without patient cost sharing because of the grade that the USPSTF gave it. The two available PrEP pills, Truvada and Descovy, were ordered by the federal government to come at no cost to patients in 2021 because of the 2019 guidance from the USPSTF. This new guidance would mean that insurers must cover Apretude by 2025.

However, a lawsuit currently advancing through the courts may counteract this, leaving patients without coverage and access to the drug. A group from Texas filed it, claiming that requiring PrEP coverage violates their religious freedom as they claim it encourages “homosexual behavior”. If they win, a provision in the ACA that requires coverage for preventative screenings such as colonoscopies and mammograms will be struck down, compromising access to many types of care.

It is currently in the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, and a legal expert told NBC News that the case could make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

There has been an overall decline in new HIV infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2021, there were 12% fewer new infections than in 2017. This was especially visible in younger gay and bisexual men, whose rate of new infections dropped 34% from 2021 compared to 2017.

During that period, the amount of eligible people taking PrEP increased substantially from 13% in 2017 to 30% in 2021, however, the CDC estimated that “relatively few” Black and Latino people were prescribed the drugs, even though they constituted most of the people who could benefit from them.