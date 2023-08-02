Lead Exposure in Youth Linked to Criminal Activities as Adult: Study

Lead exposure at a young age can increase likelihood of criminal acts in adulthood, a study suggests.

Research published Tuesday in PLOS Global Public Health has found that exposure to lead can lead to different health problems such as cardiac, kidney damage, immune system, reproductive issues, "and impaired neurodevelopmental function in children."

The authors concluded that avoiding lead exposure is vital to protecting public health.

"Policy action to prevent lead exposure is of utmost importance as our research shows an excess risk for criminal behavior in adulthood exists when an individual is exposed to lead in utero or during childhood. Preventing lead exposure is crucial to safeguard public health and promote a safer society for all,” the researchers said in the study.

In their study, Maria Jose Talayero Schettino, a graduate student at George Washington University and her colleagues looked at different studies that discuss connections between lead exposure and crime or other "antisocial behaviors."

Their results, which had 17 studies, looked at different ways for measuring lead exposure through blood, bones, or teeth and looked at the impacts of exposure through various stages of life from the womb, young ages, later in childhood, teenage years, and adulthood.

One finding showed a connection between exposure to lead and bad behavior but no evidence of arrests.

However, many studies "found links between early childhood exposure to lead and later arrests, including drug-related arrests."

Previous research has linked lead exposure to criminal behavior. This is because exposure at a young age can harm the developing brain and lead to mental health issues and poor decision making. These, in turn, can either lead to criminal behavior or put a person in a point in life where they are more likely to engage in risky behavior that begets criminality.

Lead pipes were also more prominent in poor communities. People who grew up poor are more likely to remain so in adulthood – and poverty is a known risk factor for criminal behavior.