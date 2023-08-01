Kombucha May Lower Blood Glucose in People With Type 2 Diabetes: Study

Kombucha has the potential to lower fasting blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes, a study suggests.

In a study of seven participants, researchers from Georgetown University found people with type 2 diabetes could drop their fasting blood glucose levels by up to 30% by regularly drinking the trendy fermented tea for only four weeks.

“Some laboratory and rodent studies of kombucha have shown promise and one small study in people without diabetes showed kombucha lowered blood sugar, but to our knowledge this is the first clinical trial examining effects of kombucha in people with diabetes,” study author and family medicine doctor Dan Merenstein, M.D., said in a statement.

Participants in the pilot study were instructed to drink eight ounces of either kombucha or a placebo before dinner for four weeks. Then after an eight week “wash out” period of not drinking either beverage, the kombucha and placebo drinks were swapped between groups for an additional four weeks .

Blood glucose was measured by fingerstick the following morning before breakfast. Neither the study conductors nor the participants knew what they were drinking during the study duration.

The study found that the average fasting blood glucose fell from a baseline of 164 to 116 milligrams per deciliter after four weeks of drinking kombucha once a day. When the participants drank the placebo, which was made to taste similarly to the kombucha, the average blood glucose only fell from a baseline of 162 to 141 milligrams per deciliter.

Fasting blood glucose measurements determine how much sugar is in a patient’s blood. According to the CDC, a normal level is 99 milligrams per deciliter or lower, 100 to 125 milligrams per deciliter indicates prediabetes, and a level higher than 125 milligrams per deciliter indicates diabetes.

Pilot studies, like this one, recruit a small group of people to determine if there is a cause for a larger trial to investigate. In other words, they have several limitations, but can sometimes help researchers focus on an idea with greater potential.

Dr. Merenstein noted that “a lot more research needs to be done, but this is very promising.”

Kombucha is a drink often championed for a wide range of health benefits — from aiding in digestion to boosting energy to maybe reversing brain aging — though there are very few studies to support these claims.

Study co-author, Chagai Mendelson, M.D., said that the authors “hope that a much larger trial, using the lessons we learned, could be undertaken to give a more definitive answer to the effectiveness of kombucha in reducing blood glucose levels.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million Americans live with diabetes, and 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes. People with type 2 diabetes have cells that don’t respond normally to insulin, a hormone that is made in the pancreas that helps to regulate blood sugar. This phenomenon is called insulin resistance.

People with type 2 diabetes are often encouraged to manage their symptoms through a low glycemic (or low sugar) diet and keep their blood sugar levels as close to a given target throughout the day.