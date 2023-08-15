Ketamine Solves Itch of Woman, 50, Who Suffered for Years - The Messenger
Ketamine Solves Itch of Woman, 50, Who Suffered for Years

Typical itch treatments were not effective for her

Mansur Shaheen
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Infusion of ketamine may be an effective last resort for patients suffering from a chronic itch.

Ketamine is a psychedelic drug that has garnered attention in recent years following claims it can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an anesthetic and off-label use for various mood conditions. 

Doctors at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland, hoped that the drug’s effectiveness as an anesthetic could also help quell a chronic itch that seemed resistant to treatment.

In a case report published this month in JAMA Dermatology, doctors report the story of a 50-year-old woman who was suffering from brachioradial pruritus, a nerve disorder that causes itches and tingles on the outer forearm, for four years.

She reported that her itch was a 10 out of 10 when asked of its severity. Doctors tried multiple types of topical creams and drugs that affect the blood system beneath the skin for 11 months, to no avail.

Authors of the report note that there are no FDA approved treatments for the condition, meaning any drugs currently used to treat itches caused by this condition are off-label.

However, doctors had an idea. As an anesthetic, the drug is responsible for binding to a receptor in the brain responsible for sensations around the body such as pain and itchiness. This is what makes it an effective anesthetic. The woman’s doctors wanted to see whether the anesthetic properties of ketamine would help alleviate the itch as well.

The woman received a 125 mg dose of ketamine infusion, along with an infusion of 100 mg of lidocaine, an anesthetic often used to treat skin issues, into her arm and the back of her neck. She also had 28 ml of bupivacaine, an anesthetic used in dental work, injected into her neck and arm. Within an hour, her itch had greatly diminished, with the woman saying it now rated as a 1 out of 10.

Her itch was quelled for four weeks, until it returned to a 10 out of 10 level. Two months after the initial ketamine treatment, the woman returned to receive a 100 mg infusion of ketamine, 100 mg of lidocaine and 28 ml injection of bupivicaine. The itch was then suppressed for another 30 weeks.

The doctors say that the results are still limited, as this is just the anecdotal story of one patient, but that the incident shows promise for an additional application of ketamine and a potential treatment for chronic itching. However, they warn that this treatment may prove to be expensive as there is little chance insurance covers it.

Once considered a party drug with taboo surrounding its use, ketamine is now gaining notoriety as a potential treatment for a variety of conditions. 

A recent study found that it could alleviate depressive symptoms in patients that received little relief from more typical treatments. The FDA has also laid out guidelines for clinical trials using psychedelics such as ketamine, a sign that the drug is catching the attention of federal regulators. However, scientists note that the science is still emerging and more rigorous studies are still required. 

