Kaley Cuoco Got Carpal Tunnel by Holding Her Baby. So Have Other Moms

New mom Kaley Cuoco has an injury with an intriguing cause: holding her newborn.

“Some of you may know I have this major wrist/hand injury from holding the baby,” Cuoco said in a video posted to her trainer’s Instagram on Tuesday, displaying a brace on each wrist. “It’s a very real thing. Google it.”

Trainer Ryan Sorenson added that Cuoco was feeling tingling in her hands and arms due to a pinched nerve. Carpal tunnel syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic, is more common in women, possibly because their carpal tunnel areas are relatively smaller than men’s. It is caused by pressure on the median nerve in the arm and can lead to numbness, tingling and weakness in the arm or hand.

‘I had no idea that was even a thing’

Aches and pains, especially as a new mom, are common, JoAnn Pinkerton, M.D., a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Virginia, told The Messenger via email.

“There is nothing like the joy of being a new mom and nothing more frustrating than [pains, including carpal tunnel],” Dr. Pinkerton added. “These gradually go away but if persistent, need to get seen [by a medical professional].”

Some on social media have criticized or made fun of Cuoco sharing the cause of her injury, but other moms have shared similar experiences. Many have posted their own ailments on Twitter, asking for tips from other new parents, or just venting about the unexpected pain of postpartum carpal tunnel.

“When will this postpartum carpal tunnel go away?” one user wrote. “Postpartum carpal tunnel is gonna be the death of me,” another posted.

Though there’s no hashtag on TikTok specific to carpal tunnel for new moms, the hashtag #carpaltunnel is trending upward on the app and has amassed more than 26 million views in the last year.

“Something that they do not tell you that might happen in postpartum: carpal tunnel,” user @jessmcgann said in a January video. “That is a thing and moms do experience it. … I seriously do remember for the first few weeks trying to hold (my daughter). It was so painful. I had no idea that was even a thing. … I went to the doctor and he was like, ‘it’s postpartum carpal tunnel.’”

Carpal tunnel syndrome can present itself during pregnancy, too. A 2012 study in the journal Advanced Biomedical Research found that one in five pregnancies led to carpal tunnel symptoms.

“Fluid retention may increase the pressure within the carpal tunnel, irritating the median nerve. This is common during pregnancy and menopause,” reads a carpal tunnel fact sheet on the Mayo Clinic website. “Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with pregnancy generally gets better on its own after pregnancy.”

“I had the worst freaking carpal tunnel ever during pregnancy, especially that third trimester,” @abigailrachelsmith said in a May TikTok video. “It got to the point where my fingers were basically numb every single day and I had super intense swelling as well. It was not fun, but there was hope because once I gave birth… carpal tunnel started going away. It took a week or two to get full feeling back in my finger tips.”

Cuoco, meanwhile, demonstrated that pregnancy or postpartum ailments don’t necessarily have to dictate what you can and can’t do. Cuoco and her trainer made a few minor adjustments to her workout to allow her to keep moving.

“We’re gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you’re injured,” Cuoco said.