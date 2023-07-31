Just One Drink Per Day Can Increase Blood Pressure: Study

Frequently drinking alcohol, even once a day, can increase blood pressure, a study suggests.
Research published Monday in the journal Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, by a Boston University (BU) team found that even small amounts of regular alcohol consumption can be harmful for the heart.
"We found no beneficial effects in adults who drank a low level of alcohol compared to those who did not drink alcohol," senior study author Marco Vinceti, M.D., Ph.D., epidemiology professor at BU said in a statement.
Drinking is known to increase blood pressure, with doctors speculating the substance stimulates the release of hormones into the body that accelerate the flow of blood. Having high blood pressure will significantly increase your risk of heart attack, and other cardiovascular issues.
Other risks of high blood pressure include stroke because high blood pressure causes a strain on arteries and blood vessels throughout the body. The stress may weaken the vessels. If this occurs, the brain either blocks blood or the bleeding goes through the brain, which can lead to a stroke.
While alcohol is not the only cause of high blood pressure, Dr. Vincetti advises against drinking because of its impact.
"Alcohol is certainly not the sole driver of increases in blood pressure; however, our findings confirm it contributes in a meaningful way. Limiting alcohol intake is advised, and avoiding it is even better," Dr. Vincetti said.
Researchers gathered data from seven studies between 1997 and 2001 that included nearly 20,000 total participants. Each compared people who drink alcohol to those who stay sober. They found that just drinking the equivalent of a single beer each day significantly boosted risks of hypertension. Heavier drinkers experienced even greater increases in blood pressure.
He added that the team was surprised to learn that drinking an “ the already-low level of alcohol was also linked to higher blood pressure changes over time compared to no consumption — although far less than the blood pressure increase seen in heavy drinkers.”
Other risks of drinking alcohol include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, stroke, liver disease, and digestive issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
