Just Believing You Got Great Sleep Might Improve Your Mood

Americans are busy, tired and looking for any magic tool to help them get better rest. Enter: a growing market for sleep-trackers and apps that seem to provide the answer.

But a new study published in Emotion, a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Psychological Association, suggests that the quality of sleep you think you got the night before has a significant impact on how satisfied and well-rested you feel the next day.

A little over 100 undergraduate students at University of Warwick in the U.K., between the ages of 18 and 22, recorded their sleep habits over a two-week period.

Participants were given sleep-tracking watches to record their circadian rhythms and were prompted to fill out surveys on their phones the following day. They answered questions about the previous day’s physical activity and social media use, as well as their current mood and how many hours of sleep they got.

The results: How participants perceived the quality of their sleep was the “best predictor” of their overall well-being the next day, even ahead of the technology that was supposed to track their sleep quality.

The study listed some limitations. Researchers noted that participants had 24 hours to respond to one of the daily surveys and depending on the time they chose to answer, their feelings may have differed.

The smaller and younger age range was also noteworthy — the authors expressed interest in future studies focusing on how this impacts a wider variety of socio-demographic backgrounds.

Clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael Breus, Ph.D., told The Messenger he would have also liked to see sleep quality broken down into each stage of sleep, rather than participants just reporting their total sleep time and time in bed.

What does this mean for you?

Study limitations aside, the findings make sense, sleep experts told The Messenger.

“Many of my patients will say, ‘I looked at my sleep score this morning’ and either (say) ‘I felt great, or I felt horrible.’ And it's often that their score is not aligned with their actual sleep metrics,” Breus said.

Given the findings, you may be able to skip shelling out money for expensive sleep products — popular devices like the Apple Watch, Fitbit and Oura Ring that go for upwards of hundreds of dollars, and top sleep apps. Going old-school with your own personal reflection about how you think you slept last night is not only cheaper, but found to be more accurate.

“Our current sleep monitoring technology, while beneficial in offering insights into certain aspects or metrics of sleep, represents only a minor fraction of the broader sleep experience,” sleep medicine physician Anya McLaren-Barrett, M.D., told The Messenger via email. “I imagine that how a person reports their sleep better captures this complex process than our available sleep-tracking technology.”

Beware the ‘nocebo’ effect

Just as the study found a correlation between perceived high-quality sleep and improved mood, it found that the opposite goes for low-quality sleep.

Medical experts have previously warned about the “nocebo” effect with sleep-tracker technology. Just as “placebo” means reporting a positive change because you believe something implemented will have a positive effect, “nocebo” indicates a negative reaction based on the belief that something will diminish an experience.

In other words, worrying you didn’t get enough rest the night before could leave you feeling groggy and grumpy.

“In this setting, a negative or nocebo effect could contribute to negative perception of sleep if someone anticipates poor sleep due to external factors,” Dr. McLaren-Barrett said. However, more research is needed to fully understand the roles of these effects in sleep and well-being.”