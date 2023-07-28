Just a Spoon of Olive Oil Each Day Drops Dementia Risk: Study

Adding a spoon of olive oil to your dinner every day can have a massive impact on your long term brain health, a study suggests.

Researchers from Harvard University found that just a tablespoon of the oil each day can reduce a person’s risk of dying from dementia by 28% when compared to peers. Replacing a spoon of margarine or mayo in a person’s diet with olive oil reduced the risk of fatal dementia by 8%-14%.

Dementia is caused by a group of devastating cognitive conditions that can cause a person to slowly lose their memory, but can also inhibit their problem solving skills and reduce their ability to perceive the world around themselves.

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s, which affects 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older. Alzheimer’s is irreversible, though other forms of the condition can be slowed and potentially reversed with adequate treatment.

Experts warn that cases of dementia caused by Alzheimer’s are expected to surge in coming years. Some estimates suggest more than 100 million people across the world will be suffering from the disease by 2050 – more than double current rates.

Glass bowl filled with olive oil shot on rustic wooden table. Getty Images

Researchers attribute this to an increasing number of people living with obesity, plus a global population that is starting to live longer, meaning more people are reaching the age when Alzheimer’s risk is highest.

Olive oil has long been known to help the brain, however, and researchers hope small dietary changes could help stave off such devastating dementia predictions.

“Our study reinforces dietary guidelines recommending vegetable oils such as olive oil and suggests that these recommendations not only support heart health but potentially brain health, as well,” Anne-Julie Tessier, R.D., Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard who took part in the study, said in a statement.

She continued: “Opting for olive oil, a natural product, instead of fats such as margarine and commercial mayonnaise is a safe choice and may reduce the risk of fatal dementia.”

In research, presented Monday at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual conference NUTRITION 2023, researchers gathered data on 90,000 deaths that occurred over a three decade period. Among that group, 4,749 people had died from dementia.

When comparing surveys conducted on eating habits gathered before a person died, researchers found those who had at least a spoonful of olive oil each day were much less likely to die from dementia.

Researchers noted that a person who eats olive oil likely has a healthier diet overall. Olive oil is a key part of the Mediterranean diet, for example, the fish- and nut-fueled eating habit that is known to boost brain, heart and lung health.

Scientists controlled for other dietary factors, however, and found the boost for olive oil was still present.

“Some antioxidant compounds in olive oil can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially having a direct effect on the brain,” Dr. Tessier explained. “It is also possible that olive oil has an indirect effect on brain health by benefiting cardiovascular health.”