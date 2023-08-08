Just 4,000 Steps Daily Reduces Risk of Death: Study

Walking at least 4,000 steps daily could reduce the risk of dying from any cause, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

And getting as little as 2,400 steps per day is associated with a lower overall risk of heart-related deaths.

Depending on how long a person’s individual stride length is, 4,000 steps is less than two miles, while 2,400 steps would be just over one mile of walking.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, along with a number of European institutions, cross-reviewed 17 studies with almost 227,000 participants to analyze how the effects of walking up to 20,000 steps a day could translate to long-term health benefits.

Turns out, adding just 500 to 1,000 steps to your daily count can make a big difference. Walking 500 extra steps per day is linked with a 7% reduction in cardiovascular deaths. Whereas an extra 1,000 steps can slash the odds of dying from all causes by 15%.

To put those numbers into perspective, 500 steps is less than a quarter of a mile (depending on your individual stride length) — or less than one loop around a standard track. And the average person can walk a quarter of a mile at a leisurely pace in just five to seven minutes. In other words, it may not take much time to reduce your odds.

Researchers looked at the common causes of premature death such as: high blood pressure, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity and neurological health conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our study confirms that the more you walk, the better,” Maciej Banach, M.D., professor of cardiology at the Medical University of Lodz, Poland, and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in a statement.

The report states that the results apply regardless of gender, age or where someone lives globally.

Besides reducing the risk of death, low-intensity cardio exercises like a daily brisk walk around the block have been linked to several health benefits, including improved mood, memory, energy levels and a stronger immune system. It’s also great for reducing stress and improving bone and joint health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the faster, farther, and more frequently a person walks, the greater the benefits.

In contrast, there’s strong evidence that a lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle can shorten lifespan. Per World Health Organization data, physical inactivity is tied to 3.2 million deaths per year globally.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four adults in the United States are inactive, meaning they don’t partake in any type of physical activity such as walking, running or gardening.

A previous study from Stanford University found that individuals who sit for prolonged periods of time, essentially more than 10 hours at a stretch, have a higher likelihood of dying early than those who sit for four or fewer hours.

“In a world where we have more and more advanced drugs to target specific conditions such as cardiovascular disease, I believe we should always emphasize that lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, which was a main hero of our analysis, might be at least as, or even more effective in reducing cardiovascular risk and prolonging lives,” Dr. Banach said.

The study did not account for step counts necessary for people with existing health problems. The experts also didn't factor in race or socioeconomic status in their review.