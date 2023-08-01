Jill Biden Shares Her Favorite Health and Wellness Activities

Looking for a new health and wellness routine? Try taking a page out of the FLOTUS’s book.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, has made her love of SoulCycle known — and now, she’s sharing more of the workouts, nutrition goals and mindfulness habits that keep her feeling strong and centered.

“I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else,” Biden said in a cover story for Women’s Health, published Tuesday. From a mental health standpoint, Biden said she turns to prayer, writing and meditation to work through challenges.

In the September cover story, Jill Biden explained the pros and cons of living in the White House. Alexi Lubomirski for WOMEN’S HEALTH

Living in the White House has brought on some challenges for Biden’s physical workouts, she revealed. For one, the former marathon runner can’t go on long jogs around the neighborhood anymore because security would be too difficult. Instead, she settles for jogging around the White House driveway.

Meanwhile, attending a boutique fitness class, such as SoulCycle or barre, means bringing along a team of Secret Service members, some of whom actually participate in the class alongside her.

Whatever the workout, Biden is moving almost every morning. She wakes up by 5:45 a.m. at the White House to feed the pets, walk the dog and watch the sunrise before a workout. And she doesn’t skip a sweat session on the road — Women’s Health editor in chief Liz Plosser shared her experience meeting Biden in a Denver hotel lobby at 6:30 a.m. before they headed to a SoulCycle class together.

"This is just like any morning on the road: sweating is non-negotiable, and everyone — security, communications, aides — is more than welcome to join in," Plosser wrote. "Soon we're in the studio clipping in with Secret Service agents and aides on their own bikes, Beyoncé blaring."

First Lady Jill Biden wakes up by 5:45 a.m. for her wellness routine. Alexi Lubomirski for WOMEN’S HEALTH

Life at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has brought a major nutritional perk: vegetables from the White House garden. Biden recalled the previous night’s dinner — her usual salad, this time made up of greens topped with zucchini fritters and herbs and vegetables picked from the garden. Biden also said she usually has grilled fish with vegetables for lunch.

“I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that’s what I pack,” Biden said.

For the rest of us, Biden offers tips from her previous experiences meal-prepping as a working mom.

“I had to be organized. I would [make] my shopping lists to make sure there were balanced meals with proteins and vegetables,” Biden said.

Growing up, Biden enjoyed roller skating and later took on ice skating in college and swimming when she was pregnant with daughter Ashley Biden, she shared. Ashley had a hand in getting her mom to love running, too.

“During Ashley’s teenage years, I kept a pair of running shoes by the door,” Biden wrote in her 2019 memoir, “Where The Light Enters.” “Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I’d put on those shoes and go running to calm myself down. We argued so much, I became a marathon runner.”

First Lady Jill Biden took up swimming when she was pregnant with daughter Ashley Biden. Alexi Lubomirski for WOMEN’S HEALTH

Former first ladies have also been the source of wellness inspiration for Americans following along at home.

Melania Trump told GQ in 2016 that she focused heavily on taking care of her body at home by aiming to eat seven pieces of fruit every day, walking with ankle weights and “diligently” moisturizing her skin.

Michelle Obama was also a SoulCycle fan, and worked out consistently with a trainer during her years in the White House. Laura Bush worked with a trainer on weight-lifting, aerobics and ballet, trainer Amy Albertson told The Washington Post in 2006.