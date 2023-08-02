Infertility May Cause More Severe Symptoms in Menopause: Study

People with a history of infertility could potentially have more severe menopause symptoms, according to a new study.

The research published in the Journal of The Menopause Society found that middle-aged women who have a history of infertility are more likely to experience sleep problems, irritability and depressive mood swings.

However, according to the report, there was no strong evidence connecting infertility and common menopause symptoms such as vaginal dryness, hot flashes and anxiety.

According to the National Institute on Aging, menopause is defined as the absence of a period for 12 months after a person’s last period. It doesn’t happen instantly. Most people gradually begin to see changes in their monthly cycles and symptoms such as hot flashes in the months leading up to it.

Typically, perimenopause begins between ages 45 and 55. On average, the symptoms last about seven years before they wane. But for some, symptoms can last up to 14 years. More than one million women experience menopause each year.

Infertility, on the other hand, is defined as not being able to get pregnant after one year of trying. Many things can cause infertility including biological reasons, genetics or age. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, infertility is common – about one in five people in the United States experience infertility. Infertility can happen to both men and women, and it’s often difficult to pinpoint the cause.

Although research on the link between severe menopausal symptoms and infertility is scarce, this isn’t the first time depression has been linked to infertility.

Previous studies have found that up to 6 in 10 women who undergo infertility evaluations tend to screen positive for depression.

In fact, a report from the Anxiety & Depression Association of America found that women and couples who experience depressive feelings along with infertility are less likely to try infertility treatments. Mental health care and treatment for depression at such a time could help people make more informed choices regarding their health.

However, this study claims to be one of the first to associate infertility with depression in midlife and earlier onset of menopause.

According to Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director for The Menopause Society, this signals the need for more mental health screenings later in life, too.

“This study shows an association between a history of infertility and increased odds of depression and sleep symptoms in midlife. Women in midlife with a history of infertility may benefit from increased screening for depression,” she said in a statement.