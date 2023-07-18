In-N-Out Burger Bans COVID Masks for Employees ‘to Show Our Smiles’
The fast-food chain cited 'the importance of customer service' as a reason for the new rule
In-N-Out Burger sent employees a company memo stating that face masks can no longer be worn in its Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah locations beginning on Aug. 14.
The memo states that "no masks shall be worn in the store or support facility unless an associate has a valid medical note." Workers in California and Oregon will be exempt from the new rule because of laws in those states.
Employees currently have the option to wear a face mask if they choose, but the fast-food chain stated "the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates' smiles and other facial features" as cause for the new guideline.
If an associate has a medical condition that requires a mask, the worker has to provide a note from a doctor or risk being fired. The note does not need to reveal confidential medical information, the memo says, "but should clearly state the reason for the exemption and include the estimated duration."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, In-N-Out Burger closed five of its locations instead of complying with the vaccine mandate in Contra Costa county, California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Arnie Wensinger, the executive vice president, issued a statement at the time: “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.”
In-N-Out Burger did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
