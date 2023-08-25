What to Know If You Live With Someone Who Has COVID

Coming in close contact with people infected with COVID-19 could potentially reduce or weaken some of the existing immunity from prior vaccinations or infections, according to a new study.

To test the staying power of acquired immunity, especially in highly crowded settings, researchers analyzed COVID infections in more than 15,400 residents of correctional facilities in Connecticut between June 2021 and May 2022 — at the height of two highly transmissible COVID variants, Delta and Omicron.

In the study, the researchers tracked inmates who shared a cell with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 to determine how likely it was that the other person eventually also contracted the disease. Researchers then compared them with inmates who weren’t exposed to the virus.

The researchers discovered that immunity acquired through vaccination, prior infection, and hybrid immunity (defined as a person having had both vaccination and an infection) was less effective or “leaky” when residents were exposed to high levels of the virus, such as sharing a cell with an infected individual.

Residents exposed to an infected person on the same cell block were two to four times more likely to test positive for COVID. But when they shared a cell with an infected person, they were nearly 10 times more likely to contract the virus.

In other words, when sharing such close quarters with an infected person, quite often, people end up sick, regardless of vaccination status or prior infections.

During the Delta wave of 2021 and the Omicron wave of 2022, researchers found that among residents who were vaccinated, those who weren’t exposed to the virus possessed a stronger immunity.

But when vaccinated inmates shared a cell with an infected person, the immunity’s effectiveness had noticeably dropped. A similar pattern was observed among residents who had acquired immunity through a previous COVID infection.

Hybrid immunity offered the best protection for inmates who weren’t exposed to any infected people. However, this type of immunity also waned — but only slightly — when an inmate was in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Although a similar trend of effectiveness persisted during both waves, the researchers observed that the overall protection offered through acquired immunity against the Omicron variant of COVID was significantly less effective compared to the Delta wave. This might be due to the highly transmissible nature of this variant.

The study, published in Nature Communications last week, has important implications for controlling the spread of the virus, especially in crowded places; or for healthcare workers, nursing home aids or other individuals who may be especially vulnerable to repeat infections.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise given that throughout the pandemic, COVID numbers have often spiked after so-called “superspreaders,” like concerts or sporting events where large groups of people were close together.

The study’s authors, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encourage staying up to date with the recommended series of vaccines against COVID as they are safe and effective at lowering the risk of severe illness