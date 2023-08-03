Hollywood Elite are Using SAG Strike to Get Plastic Surgery

Some clever celebrities are using the recent Hollywood strikes to get cosmetic surgery.

Ben Talei, M.D., a cosmetic surgeon for the rich and famous at Beverly Hills Center in California, told The Messenger that many celebrities are opting for face lifts, neck lifts and lip lifts in recent weeks.

Face, neck and lip lifts involve pulling up sagging skin to remove wrinkles and give the face a more youthful appearance. However, these procedures can have recovery times that are months long. For a movie actor, this can lead to them missing out on roles that emerge while they are unavailable. TV actors may have trouble fitting the procedure into their annual schedule.

“It's the ones that have the longer downtime that they're really like rushing in to get,” Dr. Talei said.

He says the plastic surgery boom during COVID-19 helped spark this subsequent interest in cosmetic procedures.

The industry saw a boom when much of the world shut down in 2020. With public events canceled and a majority of activities moved remotely, both celebrities and regular people alike sought out these procedures.

Less money being spent on travel and other events, combined with the phenomenon of “Zoom dysmorphia” — where people stared at themselves in a video call and became obsessed with perceived flaws in their appearance — pushed many to seek the operations.

Many did not get the memo, though. Dr. Talei said that people who did not take part in the 2020 boom are now taking advantage. Seeing positive results from their friends, celebrities that are friends with those that received surgery in 2020 are now booking appointments.

“It's something that they've been talking about, realistically, since COVID,” Dr. Talei said. “They were just waiting for a time where they would have a predictable few months off. I have been through this with them the past few years: they come in and say, ‘you know, I really want to do it but I'm waiting for my agent to tell me when they know there's not going to be any more castings.’”

Many celebrities are also going under the knife assuming that this strike will last several months. The Writers Guild of America strike began in May 2023. Just months later, in July, actors in the Screen Actors Guild chose to announce a strike. Despite back-and-forth negotiations and picketing by actors and writers alike, some don’t see the end of this stalemate coming anytime soon.

Dr. Talei said he is hearing from actors and other industry professionals that the strike could last into the new year, with productions on new TV and films expected to be paused until 2024.

“That's the fear. [The actors say] they're not resolving anything quickly,” he explained.