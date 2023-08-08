Here’s One More Reason to Really Not Get a Tan on Vacation: Study

For beachgoers, sunbathing might make for an ideal vacation.

But a study published in the Journal of Frontiers in Aging reports that even short bursts of sun exposure can disrupt one’s skin microbiome — a balanced ecosystem of microorganisms on the skin essential and responsible for protecting the skin’s physical barrier from diseases and infections.

In other words, while it’s fairly well-known that tanning can harm your skin and lead to signs of premature aging, like wrinkles, the latest finding indicates that tanning might also be harming the otherwise-balanced ecosystem of your skin and weakening the skin’s protective barrier.

For healthy, functioning skin, there needs to be a good balance of all microorganisms on the skin. When that gets thrown off, your skin might be at risk for all kinds of problems, such as dermatitis – a common skin condition that leads to dry, itchy and inflamed skin.

As the largest organ in the human body, your skin is home to millions of niche bacteria, fungi and viruses. And though there’s a wide variety of bacteria on the skin, just three bacteria make up the majority of the skin’s microbiome: proteobacteria, actinobacteria and firmicutes.

Experts at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom say common sun-seeking behavior such as tanning, even for short periods of time, could throw the microorganism count on your skin off-balance, especially the proteobacteria levels.

This matters because studies show that proteobacteria essentially play a major role in maintaining microbial diversity and balance on the skin to protect it from harmful infections.

“​​We have demonstrated that the development of a tan is associated with lower proteobacteria abundance immediately post-holiday,” Abigail Langton, Ph.D., a researcher at the University of Manchester and one of the lead authors on the study, said in a statement.

Even the slightest tan could harm the skin, experts say. Getty Images

Besides this, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation, or UV rays, from the sun could also have other downstream health effects such as eczema, psoriasis or skin cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UV rays are the strongest during the summer months, especially in places with higher elevations, between 10 am to 4 pm. UV rays can penetrate the skin even on cloudy and rainy days.

The study followed 21 real-life vacation goers at three different times: day one of their holiday, and then 28 days and 82 days post-holiday. Most people’s holidays lasted at least seven days.

Participants were broken up into different groups based on their sun exposure and whether or not they tanned — eight people built up a tan over the holiday, seven of them already had a tan before they went on holiday and maintained it. The remaining six avoided getting a tan and returned from their trip without one.

The researchers found that the proteobacteria levels were significantly less in people who already had a tan or developed one over the holiday as opposed to those who avoided getting a tan at all.

Although even the slightest tan led to a disruption in the skin’s microbiome and weakened the physical barrier, the bacterial balance on the skin was able to recolonize and recover “a few weeks after they stopped spending extended time periods in the sun,” according to Langton.

For most individuals, the skin’s healthy bacteria count was able to bounce back to normal levels around the 28-day mark after they returned from vacation.

“This indicates that UV exposure on holiday has an acute effect on the skin microbiota, but recovery is relatively rapid once the person returns to a less sunny climate,” Thomas Willmott, Ph.D., also a researcher at the University of Manchester and study’s main author said in a statement.

However, within the confines of the small study, Adam Friedman, M.D., a dermatologist at George Washington University who reviewed the study, tells The Messenger the results are not surprising.

“It’s no surprise that UV rays kill the bacteria on our skin,” said Dr. Friedman. While the study manages to drive the point home that “there’s no such thing as a safe tan” to sun-seeking travelers, the study fails to address some major gaps and questions, including, notably, the role of sunscreen.

“Everything we do influences our skin — both the physical barrier and the living barrier,” Dr. Friedman adds. “We need to respect the [skin] microbiome.”

The researchers also acknowledge that this is an area that needs further research.

“Ideally, such studies will aim to increase the number of participants to allow further insights,” said Dr. Langton.