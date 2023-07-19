Heat Waves Cost US $1B in Health Spending

Sweltering heat across the United States may cost the country more than $1 billion in medical bills each year, a study suggests.

Record heat waves have swept through America – and much of the world – this month. Cities across the country have recorded record highs. Death Valley National Park, in California, is approaching the hottest temperature ever recorded. Phoenix, Arizona, is likely to record its 20th straight day with a temperature over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day.

An estimated 100 million Americans were under a heat advisory on July 17, one of the hottest days ever recorded.

One Phoenix area emergency room physician even told CNN that the hospital was so busy it reached points not seen since the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, Houston, Texas, officials confirmed that the death of a man in June was caused by heat-induced hypothermia.

The heat has led to a surge in cases of heat exhaustion and other temperature-related illnesses across America.

A study performed jointly by Virginia Commonwealth University and the Center for American Progress found medical emergencies caused by the heat could cost the U.S. economy more than ten figures.

Researchers found that there were 234,000 excess emergency department visits in the U.S. linked to days where there was a “heat event” – when temperatures reached a point doctors consider dangerous. These cases resulted in 56,000 hospital admissions.

The research team calculated each emergency room visiting costing $757 on average across the country, and a hospitalization costing $14,900. Using these figures, each year $1.01 billion is spent on illness related to heat waves.

"The public should receive information on the warning signs of, and have access to care for, heat-related illness, while health care systems should train providers on treatment guidelines as well as strengthen infrastructure to maintain services during heat waves and power outages," the Centers for American Progress wrote in a release.

The center also recommends localities across America construct buildings that are more resilient to heat and plant more trees to increase the amount of shade available.

However, it is likely that these figures will only increase over time, experts warn.

“Hot summer days have always posed a risk of health complications, but climate change is causing an increase in prolonged periods of extreme heat. With this has come a rise in incidences of heat-related illness, as more Americans experience health complications and need to seek medical care,” one researcher writes in the study.

Common heat related complications include dehydration, heat stroke, hypothermia and heat exhaustion. People who already have heart disease or lung issues may see their existing conditions worsen during hot days.