Heat Waves Aren’t Over Yet — Experts Want You to Be Careful Outside

July was the hottest month ever recorded, and the summer is still far from over.

On Friday, Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs declared a heat state of emergency, and over the weekend much of the southern United States experienced 100+ degree temperatures. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning and heat advisories for much of the Pacific Northwest, where temperatures could be as high as 110 in parts of Oregon.

The heat means some of the most common outdoor summer activities may have to be put on hold, experts say. Biking, hiking, running, and even just going for a long walk can potentially all be dangerous in higher temperatures.

For many reasons, experts don’t provide a singular answer to the question, ‘How hot is too hot to exercise outside?’

There are several aspects to consider, including the type of workout, humidity, a person’s age, how often they exercise, even sleep quality and certain medications can be factors. We talked to an expert about how to gauge the risk for yourself.

How hot is too hot?

“Temperatures above 86 degrees Fahrenheit increase the risk of heat illness,” Carol Ewing Garber, Ph.D., a certified clinical exercise physiologist and professor at Columbia University tells The Messenger.

“The hotter the temperature, the higher the risk,” Dr. Garber adds, “Nonetheless, all regular exercisers who are acclimated to the heat should be very careful at these temperatures and should seriously consider avoiding outdoor exercise when the temperature is above 90 degrees.”

She also says risks increase during a heat wave — which is considered three or more days above 90 degrees.

Still, there is no clear rule about exercising in the heat. “We cannot go simply by the air temperature, as humidity is an important factor in how well people can cool themselves,” Dr. Garber.

To determine potential stress on the human body, experts use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), which measures not only air temperature, but also relative humidity, wind and sun. It’s essentially a thermometer covered in a wet cloth, and the water evaporating from the cloth mimics sweat evaporating from the body.

A jogger braves the heat as he runs along the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In higher humidity, evaporation slows our ability to cool, so people who are not acclimated to the heat or who have poor physical fitness can be at risk of heat illness at temperatures as low as 65-72 degrees WBGT, she says.

At 72-78 degrees WBGT, there is an increased risk for everyone, and at 82-86 degrees WBGT, there is a very high risk of heat illness for “continuous activity and competition,” Dr. Garber says, adding that it is safe only for regular exercisers doing short and low-intensity activity. Even those people can be at risk if they are dehydrated.

“The main way that people control their body temperature is by sweating, which cools the body when it evaporates into the air. With higher humidity, evaporation slows and our ability to cool is lessened,” Dr. Garber says.

Since exercise creates heat in the body, the body’s systems are already working to cool down, even in mild temperatures. But add external heat, and the body puts its cooling system — sweating — into overdrive.

“The body absorbs heat from the environment via radiant energy from the sun, reflective radiation from pavement and buildings, and convection of heat from air to the body. So even in dry environments, the body is at risk of heat illnesses — especially at the very high temperatures we see this summer,” she says.

Feeling dizzy or nauseated, a headache, general muscle weakness and irritability are all signs of heat exhaustion. And when the body’s temperature goes to and beyond 104 degrees, heat stroke is a risk.

When body temperature rises to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, it can cause seizures, loss of consciousness or even death if not treated quickly.

How to Stay Safe

Avoid eating right before going out to exercise

Digestion increases body temperature, Dr. Garber says, especially foods that take longer to digest, like high-fat foods. After you exercise, be sure to drink plenty of water and cool down before eating.

Protect your skin

While sunscreen does not affect the skin’s ability to sweat or cool down, sunburned skin will reduce the skin’s ability to cool via sweating, so you should continue to apply sunscreen regularly.

Wear breathable clothing and a hat with UPF >50 and be aware that some medications — such as antibiotics — may increase sun sensitivity.

Hydrate!

Start by drinking fluids slowly and an hour or two before exercise, but at least have a glass of water 10-20 min before starting exercise, she says. Replace fluids lost during exercise. Experts recommend 400-800 ml/hour, which is about ~8 oz, but that number can vary depending on body size, sweating rate, exercise type and environmental conditions. A more straightforward tip: Stop for a sip at least every 15 or 20 minutes.

For every pound you lose in sweat, you need to drink 16 to 24 ounces of water.

Ease up

Exercise or any type of outdoor activity in the heat puts extra stress on your body, particularly your heart and circulation, so slow your pace or do lower intensity exercise like yoga. This is particularly important if you are new to exercising, have had previous heat illness, or live with an acute or chronic illness.