More School Closures Popping Up – But Not Because of COVID

Across the United States, school doors are closing mere weeks after they opened for the start of a new school year. And although COVID-19 closures have started to affect some school districts, this time the virus is not to blame — it’s the heat.

School districts in multiple states, including Colorado, California, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, were forced to either temporarily close their doors or adjust their class schedules to accommodate staff and students due to the unsafe conditions caused by record high temperatures.

Many parts of the country are weathering a record heat wave this week, and some states have endured triple digit temperatures for several days. High temperatures don’t just make people uncomfortable, they put added stress on infrastructures as well, notably so in cooling systems.

This was the case in several schools across the United States this week when air conditioning units were not able to withstand the heat and either shut down or failed completely.

In Tennessee, counties throughout the state dismissed classes early due to excessive heat warnings. The same happened at 17 schools in the Denver area, where news outlets local to the area report that at least 40 schools there are currently without cooling systems. And remote learning was temporarily reinstated at some schools in the Chicago area as they wait out the sweltering temperatures.

These cases are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to heat-related closures happening right now.

But surprisingly, this isn’t a new problem to the country’s schools.

According to a 2020 study conducted by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, more than 36,000 schools are in need of updated cooling systems or HVAC replacement.

Consistently high temperatures that reach well into the 90s cause cooling systems to work overtime, sometimes without ever cooling off themselves. In turn, these systems can become less effective or even fail, leaving the buildings they once kept cool feeling just as hot or sometimes hotter than it is outside.

The National Weather Service recommends that “extreme caution” be used when the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body when humidity is combined with the outside temperature — reaches between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, as has been the case across the U.S. this week.

stock photo Classroom prepared for getting back to school after coronavirus pandemic, no people Getty Images

Spending too much time in such an environment can be dangerous to a person’s health, even for the healthiest among us. Kids are especially vulnerable to heat-related health events.

When the human body’s temperature rises rapidly, the risk that its sweating mechanism will fail increases. Sweating is how the body keeps itself cool, so if it becomes so hot that it can no longer produce sweat, there is the risk that it will lose its ability to cool itself. This can cause a heat stroke, which can be deadly if not addressed promptly.

Additionally, excessive heat exposure can trigger other serious respiratory and cardiovascular health events.

The adverse effects of heat waves extend into fiscal territory, too. Previous research has indicated that heat events in the U.S. can result in more than $1.01 billion in medical spending.

It appears as though the most recent heat wave will end in the coming days and that schools will soon be able to safely resume class. In the meantime, there are ways to keep cool and safe.

Experts recommend planning outdoor activities during the cooler hours of the day in the morning or evening, wearing light colored and breathable clothing, applying sunscreen and staying hydrated in hot temperatures. It is also important to look out for the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, like dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue, and to seek treatment if the symptoms do not subside.