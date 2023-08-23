Inactivity in Childhood Sets Up Adulthood Heart Problems: Study - The Messenger
Inactivity in Childhood Sets Up Adulthood Heart Problems: Study

Study authors said that kids and teens need more exercise to protect health

Merdie Nzanga
boy looking at the smartphone while petting a catGetty Images

Inactive children are more likely to suffer serious heart complications later in life, a study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland found that hours of inactivity in childhood were linked to a higher risk of a heart attack and stroke."All those hours of screen time in young people add up to a heavier heart, which we know from studies in adults raises the likelihood of heart attack and stroke," the study's author, Andrew Agbaje, M.D., from the University of Finland and author of the study said. "Children and teenagers need to move more to protect their long-term health.”

For their study presented at the ESC Congress 2023, in Amsterdam, researchers said that even children with normal weight and blood pressure can still be prone to heart issues if they spend too much time inactive.

They gathered data from 766 children born in 1991 and1992. Participants were closely observed for over twenty years, according to the report. The study was conducted at the University of Bristol and called the Children of 90s study by the University of Bristol.

Part of the research included giving eleven-year-olds smartwatches with an activity tracker for seven days. The children were then given the watches again at 15 and 24.

Scientists looked at the children's hearts in an ultrasound scan when they were 17 and 24 after looking at other factors, including age, gender, blood pressure, body fat, smoking, and physical activity. The kids who participated in the study were physically inactive for about 6 hours. 

Researchers found that for every minute of increased inactivity time, the young adults had slightly more risk of suffering heart disease, death or stroke.

