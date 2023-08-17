Healthy Babies Can Also Get Severe RSV Infections: Study

A new study finds that 81% of babies hospitalized with RSV last year were previously healthy with no underlying health problems.

The research challenges the notion that preterm babies or those with existing medical conditions are more likely to have a life-threatening respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.

Researchers looked at 600 cases of infants under six months of age who were treated for severe RSV in the intensive care unit (ICU) across 39 hospitals in 27 states during the fall of 2022. Babies that received at least 24 hours of intensive care at the hospital were included in the study.

Researchers found that only 28% of the infants receiving ICU-level care were born prematurely, but overall, eight out of 10 babies in the study had no underlying medical conditions.

“Most of the infants in our study receiving ICU-level care were young, healthy and born at term,” lead author Natasha Halasa, M.D., M.P.H., a pediatrics professor in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said in a statement.

In other words, the parents of healthy babies had little to no indication that their newborn would be affected by the contagious virus to such a severe degree.

Severe RSV that requires hospital care is thought to mostly affect premature babies or those with known underlying medical conditions, such as congenital heart disease and neurologic disorders or weakened immune systems, according to Dr. Halasa and co-study author, Angela Campbell, M.D., M.P.H, a medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Although mortality was rare, our findings emphasize the significant illness caused by RSV in young infants,” Dr. Halasa explained.

Of the infants included in the study, 24% were intubated as they required breathing support. The majority of these babies were under 3 months old.

Most of the babies over three months of age required less intense treatment, such as oxygen therapy (technically known as a high-flow nasal cannula) or non-invasive ventilation to help them breathe better (bilevel positive airway pressure or BiPap).

In the US, RSV causes up to 80,000 children under the age of five to be hospitalized. Svetlana Repnitskaya/Getty Images

Annually, in the United States, RSV causes up to 80,000 children under the age of 5 to be hospitalized. Of them, about one in five require ICU-level care, according to the CDC.

Given the data, the researchers noted that it’s crucial to give “preventative interventions targeting all infants,” known as monoclonal antibodies, to protect them from severe RSV-related hospitalization.

While monoclonal antibodies for RSV are not vaccines, they are designed to add an extra layer of protection to fight off the infection and to keep them from getting very sick during peak season — fall through winter.

Until recently, there was only one RSV treatment available for children under 2. Palivizumab, branded as Synagis, is only recommended for kids with underlying medical conditions. The injection is approved to be given once a month during RSV season.

In the same study, only two out of the 17 babies eligible for palivizumab received it. This “highlights administration barriers and emphasizes the need to ensure that all eligible patients receive therapeutic interventions in a timely manner,” Dr. Halasa noted.

With approximately 3% of children under one year of age being admitted to the hospital for severe RSV in the U.S. each year, authorities like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are aware of the growing concern and the need for timely treatment.

Recently, the FDA approved nirsevimab, branded as Beyfortus, a preventative drug that the AAP recommends for all children under 8 months. The protection is designed to last five months — the average length of an RSV season. It’s also recommended for children aged 8 to 19 months who are at high risk or entering the second RSV season.

Drug maker Pfizer is also working on producing a maternal vaccine for RSV for mothers in late-stage pregnancy that would protect newborns under 6 months from the deadly virus. The vaccine and its safety are still under review by the FDA.

“We hope that our study findings will aid in the design of future RSV prophylactic and maternal RSV vaccine effectiveness and usage studies and recommendations,” Dr. Halasa added.