Healthcare Workers Are More Likely to Experience Violence Than Cops and Prison Guards - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Healthcare Workers Are More Likely to Experience Violence Than Cops and Prison Guards

A string of violent incidents at hospitals across the US is sparking concern for the safety of healthcare workers

Published |Updated
Hannah Murphy
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ryan McVay/Getty Images

Increasing instances of violence in hospitals and clinics in the United States have prompted experts to sound the alarm on the dangers healthcare workers are faced with daily.

Last month in Portland, Oregon, a man visiting the maternity ward at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center opened fire, fatally shooting a security guard; not long after, police were able to track down the gunman, eventually shooting and killing him in his car. 

The shooting in Portland is just one in a recent string of violent incidents this year to occur inside healthcare facilities that are intended to be a safe haven for patients and employees. And while the recent onslaught of violence is reason enough to spark concern from anyone, healthcare workers are all too familiar with these events.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 8% and 38% of all healthcare workers will experience workplace violence at some point during their careers. In line with that statistic, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that healthcare workers accounted for 73% of all nonfatal workplace injuries due to violence in 2018. 

Read More

Healthcare workers and social service workers are five times more likely to be injured due to workplace violence than other workers, and those rates have continued to rise every year.

That, combined with the slew of occupational hazards these workers routinely deal with (exposure to illnesses and infectious diseases, chemical exposure, needle sticks, injury due to the physical nature of their jobs, etc.) places healthcare workers at high risk of workplace injuries, illnesses and violence.

And unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the situation.

According to data from the Department of Labor, workplace illness and injuries in healthcare workers skyrocketed in 2020, increasing by a staggering 249%. That year healthcare and social assistant workers suffered more workplace injuries and illnesses than any other industry in the country – cops and prison guards included.

As if workplace violence and injuries weren’t enough, a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine highlights how such environments can affect healthcare staff in the long term. According to the study’s data, healthcare workers specializing in social and behavioral health are more than three times more likely to die of a drug overdose compared to non-healthcare workers. This is likely owed, at least in part, to the increased occupational stresses of healthcare, authors of the paper suggested.

In a 2022 Annals of Medicine and Surgery paper addressing workplace violence in healthcare, authors warned that if the issue is not addressed, “it will become a global phenomenon, undermining the peace and stability among the active communities while also posing a risk to the population's health and well-being.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.