Raw Beef Sold at Aldi Could be Contaminated by Plastic: Officials Warn

Health officials were alerted after Aldi received a complaint from a local store

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Health officials are warning that ground beef purchased at Aldi grocery stores across America is contaminated with plastics.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) released a public health alert Friday, saying the foods “contaminated with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic.”

The meat was produced on July 25. Because it is no longer available for sale, a recall has not been issued. However,officials are  concerned that customers may already have the beef in their refrigerators. 

Consumers have been advised to return or throw the product away. The issue came to FSIS' attention after Aldi notified them that a retail store complained that the product had soft, clear plastic.

According to the press release, "the raw beef was produced on July 25, 2023, and it was Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray package containing "USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA" with a "Use or Freeze by" date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23."

There have been no complaints of illnesses from the product. 

