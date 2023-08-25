Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: Study - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: Study

The device can read signals in the brain linked to harmful proteins

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A close-up view of a toddler sleeping in the carGetty Images

A headband device can detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and Washington University of St. Louis have found a way to determine how what the brain does during sleep is connected to the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. 

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia this week, found that the beginning stages of mild cognitive impairment from Alzheimer's can be found in the electrical activities within the brain.

Researchers found that  electroencephalography (EEG) signals that are biomarkers of Alzheimer’s could be detected by a headband worn during sleep. These signals are associated with the part of the brain that processes memories while sleeping.

In a study of 205 aging adults, researchers linked specific neural circuits to the presence of amyloid beta proteins on the brain. These proteins are known to cause plaques linked to the cognitive decline associated with the disease.

"This digital biomarker essentially enables any simple EEG headband device to be used as a fitness tracker for brain health," the study's senior author, Brice McConnell, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said. "Demonstrating how we can assess digital biomarkers for early indications of disease using accessible and scalable headband devices in a home setting is a huge advancement in catching and mitigating Alzheimer's disease at the earliest stages."

Finding Alzheimer’s early has become a priority for researchers, as a budding class of drugs enters the market that can help slow its progression. There are no available drugs that can reverse cognitive decline associated with the condition, however.

Read More

Around 6 million Americans aged 65 or older suffer from Alzheimer's, and it is the most common form of dementia.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.