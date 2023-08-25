Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: Study

A headband device can detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and Washington University of St. Louis have found a way to determine how what the brain does during sleep is connected to the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia this week, found that the beginning stages of mild cognitive impairment from Alzheimer's can be found in the electrical activities within the brain.

Researchers found that electroencephalography (EEG) signals that are biomarkers of Alzheimer’s could be detected by a headband worn during sleep. These signals are associated with the part of the brain that processes memories while sleeping.

In a study of 205 aging adults, researchers linked specific neural circuits to the presence of amyloid beta proteins on the brain. These proteins are known to cause plaques linked to the cognitive decline associated with the disease.

"This digital biomarker essentially enables any simple EEG headband device to be used as a fitness tracker for brain health," the study's senior author, Brice McConnell, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said. "Demonstrating how we can assess digital biomarkers for early indications of disease using accessible and scalable headband devices in a home setting is a huge advancement in catching and mitigating Alzheimer's disease at the earliest stages."

Finding Alzheimer’s early has become a priority for researchers, as a budding class of drugs enters the market that can help slow its progression. There are no available drugs that can reverse cognitive decline associated with the condition, however.

Around 6 million Americans aged 65 or older suffer from Alzheimer's, and it is the most common form of dementia.