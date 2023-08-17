Have a Cough? Eat More Broccoli, Study Suggests

Eating more cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower could strengthen your lungs against infection, a new study done on mice suggests.

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute found that after these vegetables are eaten, they produce molecules that bind with and activate a protein called aryl hydrocarbon receptor, or AHR. The AHR protein, located on the lining of the lung’s barrier, can kickstart an immune response.

While there is data on how AHR positively impacts the immune system, researchers performed a series of tests on mice to see how AHR could affect lung function.

The lung’s barrier comprises two thin layers — one consists of endothelial cells and the other, epithelial cells. Collectively, these layers are called “the blood-gas barrier” where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged. The barrier must be kept strong to ward off external pollutants, viruses and bacteria from the body.

Researchers found that blood could leak past the damaged lung barrier when mice with low AHR activity in the lungs were exposed to the flu virus.

On the other hand, mice with overactive AHR levels were not only able to prevent the lung barrier from becoming leaky, but also avoid some of the infection-related weight loss, allowing them to be stronger to fight off the viral infection. This trend continued when the researchers exposed these mice to bacteria on top of the virus.

Mice with low AHR activity weren’t able to eat much food, lost weight and were more susceptible to lung damage.

“Until recently, we’ve mainly looked at barrier protection through the lens of immune cells. Now we’ve shown that AHR is important for maintaining a strong barrier in the lungs through the endothelial cell layer, which is disrupted during infection,” lead author Andreas Wack, Ph.D., group leader of the Immunoregulation Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute, said in a statement.

The findings indicate that “it’s important to continue eating” nutritious, cruciferous vegetables like kale, cauliflower, broccoli or cabbage, especially when a person is ill, as the food is able to activate one’s AHR system in the lung barrier and boost protection, Dr. Wack explained.

In other words, what you eat is linked with how well your lung functions when fighting off a viral or bacterial infection.

The researchers also point out that several other studies have found that the SARS-2-CoV virus that causes COVID-19 infection can also disrupt AHR activity in the lungs.

“It will be interesting to investigate the impact of other respiratory viruses on AHR, and also whether different molecules in our diet use other pathways than AHR to affect lung function via endothelial cells,” another study author, Jack Major, Ph.D., a scientist at the Francis Crick Institute, added in the statement.