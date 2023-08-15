Harmful PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ Could Be in Some Period Products: Study

Some — but not all — period products may contain so-called “forever chemicals,” which could be harmful to the wearer and the environment, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Notre Dame tested over 120 American period products for fluorinated compounds, which can be an indicator of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Though PFAS have been in use since the 1940s, increasing research shows that exposure to them may result in harmful health outcomes, including cancer, elevated cholesterol, and other negative immune system effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite these potential links, there are currently very few regulations on PFAS in textiles or period products in the United States or in Europe.

“Once these products are thrown away, they go to landfills and decay, releasing PFAS into groundwater. And we, or later generations, could end up inadvertently ingesting them,” lead study author Graham Peaslee, Ph.D., professor at the Department of Physics & Astronomy at the University of Notre Dame said in a statement.

A First-of-Its-Kind Study

In the study, which will be presented through the American Chemical Society (ACS), the researchers tested 123 products — both single-use items such as tampons and pads, and reusable items such as cups and period underwear — making it the first time such a wide range of period products have been tested for PFAS, the researchers noted.

The researchers took slices of each of the products and analyzed the samples for PFAS. Certain products, like period underwear, were made up of up to 10 layers. So, each layer was tested separately for the forever chemicals, the researchers explained.

What they found was that some, but not all of the period products had traces of PFAS in them. In products where PFAS was detected, the amount varied.

“In general, tampons didn’t seem to contain fluorine,” Alyssa Wicks, a graduate student at the University of Notre Dame and one of the study researchers said. “Same with menstrual cups and the layers of pads that come in contact with a person’s skin.”

The highest levels of PFAS concentrations were found on period product packaging such as tampons and pad wrappers as well as in the outermost layers of period underwear.

Wicks believes this might be because PFAS within the packaging is likely to help keep the actual menstrual products dry for use and keep moisture out. As for the underwear, the PFAS on the outermost layers can blot the blood in case of a leak and protect bodily liquids from spreading to the person’s clothing.

“No PFAS is good PFAS,” Wicks said in a recorded media briefing posted by ACS on its YouTube channel. “[But] the silver lining, at least with the menstrual underwear, is that the fluorinated layers are in the more exterior layers.”

Regardless, the researchers note that menstrual products themselves don’t require any PFAS to function adequately and help women manage their menstrual cycles.

“It’s clear that PFAS are not essential,” Dr. Peaslee stated. “Feminine products are essential, but the need for a fluorinated wrapper, or the need for a fluorinated layer, doesn’t seem to be, because plenty of them are made without relying on these compounds.”

Chemicals That Stick Around Forever

PFAS, dubbed “forever chemicals,” are a group of widely-used human-made chemicals that are resistant to grease, oil, water and heat. PFAS contains a carbon-fluorine bond — one of the strongest chemical bonds — making it harmful and practically indestructible.

Since first being in use roughly 80 years ago, PFAS has been widely infused into numerous household products such as nonstick pans, water-repellent clothing and stain-resistant fabrics. They are also used in cosmetics and firefighting foam.

PFAS don’t degrade easily over time and could take up to 1,000 years before breaking down naturally, hence the “forever” moniker. After making it to landfills, PFAS eventually seep into the soil, water and contaminate the air, which experts say could have detrimental health effects.

Though research in this area is ongoing, it’s believed that these negative health effects could include an uptick in cholesterol levels, changes in birth weight, increased risk of certain cancers, pregnancy complications and potentially reduced response to vaccines.

It is estimated that women, on average, can have as many as 480 menstrual cycles in their lifetime. And during this time, they could potentially use up to 10,000 period products — ranging from tampons, pads, menstrual discs or cups to period underwear — to manage those monthly flows making product safety of the utmost importance.

Not the First Link Between Period Products and PFAS

While the study is the first to test such a wide range of products, this isn’t the first time period products have been linked with PFAS.

Last year, Thinx, a period-absorbing underwear company, which was marketed as a safe, chemical-free and sustainable period product, came under hot water after third-party testing revealed the presence of PFAS on the wearable material.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company.

In the complaint that was filed in May 2022 and reported by NPR, it stated that "Through its uniform, widespread, nationwide advertising campaign, [Thinx] has led consumers to believe that Thinx Underwear is a safe, healthy and sustainable choice for women, and that it is free of harmful chemicals … In reality, Thinx Underwear contains harmful chemicals ... which are a safety hazard to the female body and the environment."

While Thinx denied those allegations, the company settled the lawsuit outside court in January 2023 for a sum of $5 million as part of the reimbursement to resolve the lawsuit.

On the company’s website, Thinx states that PFAS are not part of the product designs and that they take measures to ensure that these forever chemicals are “not added to our products through material, design, production, facility and supplier controls.”

“The litigation against Thinx has been resolved, the settlement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing by Thinx, and we deny all allegations made in the lawsuit," a spokesperson from Thinx told NPR.