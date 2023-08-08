Half of People Will Suffer Mental Illness by 75: Study

Half of people across the world will suffer a mental health disorder by age 75, a study suggests.

Researchers, who published their findings last week in The Lancet Psychiatry, estimate that 46.4% of men and 53.1% of women will suffer a mental health issue of some sort by the time they turn 75.

The researchers conducted face-to-face interviews with more than 150,000 adults aged 18 and older between 2001 and 2022 across 29 countries, with the World Mental Health Survey Initiative, according to the study.

The research conducted by The University of Queensland and Harvard Medical School found that the most common health issues among women included depression, specific phobias, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The researchers found that men's most common disorders were abuse of alcohol, depression, and specific phobia.

According to the study, mental health issues often begin in childhood, adolescence, or adulthood.

The studies were conducted between 2001 and 2022 in 29 countries, which included 12 low-income countries and 17 high-income nations.

Researchers found that the lifelong existence of any mental disorder was 28.6 percent in male participants and 29.8 for female participants.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in three Americans has a mental illness, and 43.8 million adults experience mental issues in a year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates, "About 1 in 25 U.S. adults lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression."

Depending on the type of mental health issue, treatment can include psychotherapy or counseling, prescribed medication, hospital or residential treatment program, support groups, and other therapies.