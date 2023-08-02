Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cure for Loneliness: Rent My House

The “loneliness epidemic” has generated talk from the U.S. President, warnings from the Surgeon General, and even newly proposed federal policies. But Gwyneth Paltrow believes she’s found the answer.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder announced on Instagram that she’s helping fight the fight against loneliness and foster communal connection. Her cure? Partnering with Airbnb to let fans stay at her Montecito one-bedroom guest house for one night.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram post. “Airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guest house for a night.”

While Paltrow acknowledged that she and her upcoming guests will begin as strangers, she hopes “we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.”

Guests can also lay by the pool or go for one of her favorite hikes, she added. In a nod to her wellness empire, Paltrow also noted that her guest bathroom is stocked with Goop products.

“Empower your mind with a guided transcendental meditation session,” reads the posting, alluding to one of the activities available. The airy, light-colored “haven” features marble detailing and cream-colored furniture that looks straight out of a Restoration Hardware catalog.

While at first glance, it may seem as if Paltrow is attempting to do her part for “social wellness,” others have criticized it as a self-serving ploy that does little more than pad her wallet. To some, it might come across as attempting to capitalize on a serious public health issue.

“She that desperate for money?” one critic commented on Twitter. “Are the vagina candles not selling well?” wrote another.

Fans, however, expressed excitement about inching closer to the star. Her Instagram page boasts over a 1,000 comments, many from people eager to get a peek into her vacation home.

Paltrow has long been a lightning rod figure in the health and wellness space due to her company’s controversial and often pseudoscientific leanings. In 2018, Goop agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties to California regulators due to products’ alleged “unsubstantiated” marketing claims.

Goop has also come under fire for promoting exclusionary, expensive wellness products and solutions that are out of reach for most Americans. As Paltrow once told a Harvard Business School class in 2018: “It's crucial to me that we remain aspirational.”

Booking for the guest house opens on August 15 for a one-night stay for up to two guests. The Airbnb listing notes that Paltrow will be there to greet guests upon arrival. The price has not yet been announced.

There was no word on whether the cottage came scented with her “vagina candles” or whether her controversial vaginal jade eggs would be in supply.