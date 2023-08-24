Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Wellness Hack Legit?

The most controversial celebrity wellness guru is back with another tip. Spoiler alert: Medical experts aren’t fans.

Gwyneth Paltrow reignited her “Wellness Wednesday” series on her Instagram stories Wednesday, offering more than eight million followers a glimpse into what her self-care ritual looks like.

Paltrow detailed the practices and products she uses on what she called her “quest to feel well.” Wellness Wednesday included exercise, “lying in the grass and breathing,” taking a daily probiotic and drinking tea with cardamom and ashwagandha.

Her final recommendation: NanoVi, a large humidifying device that users connect to via nasal tubes. It supposedly uses humidified water to help “your cells repair and recover from oxidative stress damage,” according to the company’s website. Pricing ranges from $5,100 to $13,900.

Alongside a selfie with oxygen tubes up her nose, Paltrow said the product “helps me immensely,” adding that she doesn’t “know exactly how it works but it works in my opinion. I am dedicated to it.”

In the opinion of medical experts, there isn’t any evidence to prove it works for the average, healthy person.

What scientists say

The NanoVi product claims to “reverse cellular damage” and slow down the aging process by helping one’s body proteins accelerate body repair.

While some studies in recent years have implied the possibility of slowing aging at a cellular level in animals, researchers have not yet been able to prove this works in humans.

A 2022 study on humidified air’s impact on enzymes, which was shared on the NanoVi site, acknowledged that the researchers were looking into “several little-studied areas” in health research. It made no mention of how large the study was, if there were any short- or long-term effects found, or if it involved any actual people testing the product.

Per the company’s website, the product is used by several organizations including “biohacking” centers, which is a growing term in wellness spaces but disputed by traditional scientists.

The NanoVi is akin to the concept of using oxygen tools recreationally, which has grown over the past few years. “Oxygen bars” let visitors breathe in extra oxygen for several minutes at a time. They promise myriad health benefits including boosted energy levels and endurance, stress relief and anti-aging abilities.

There’s a difference, though, in efficacy between a sick person getting oxygen for breathing difficulties under a doctor’s supervision and a healthy person purchasing an at-home device for recreational use.

Paltrow didn’t give any specifics as to why she was using the device or if it was for any medical reasons. But the fact that she included the product in a roundup of wellness favorites points to her likely using it for recreation, rather than any sort of prescription.

Vaginal eggs and more Paltrow wellness controversies

This is far from the first time Paltrow has peddled wellness products not backed by medical professionals.

Goop claimed their new jade and rose quartz vaginal eggs would “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse and increase bladder control.” Those, along with essential oils that could supposedly “help prevent depression,” cost Goop $145,000 in fines: In 2018, California prosecutors said the products “were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.”

What else? She’s recommended vaginal steaming, bee sting therapy and rectal ozone therapy, all of which medical experts have warned against trying.

In 2017, Goop also came under fire for selling $120 body stickers that came with a slew of unsubstantiated health claims, including the ability to "rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.” Goop claimed the stickers used the same material that NASA uses to line its space suits, though the NASA organization refuted these claims. Mark Shelhamer, a former chief scientist at NASA human research division, told Gizmodo at the time that “not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up."