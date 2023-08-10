Gen Z’s Latest Wellness Trend? Bird-Watching

It’s early in the morning and amid the hustle and chaos of studying at St. John’s College at Cambridge University, time stands still by the River Cam for Mya-Rose Craig. There’s a “loud cacophony of song,” she says. She spots a burst of color and movement, then makes a new addition to her ongoing bird-watching list.

“Loving nature and birds are part of our makeup,” the 21-year-old birder and author tells The Messenger via email.

It’s not just Craig. Bird-watching is having an unexpected renaissance, according to trend analyst firm Cassandra. The hashtag #birdwatching has amassed more than 1.3 billion total views on TikTok, and collected more than 34 million views across social media platforms in the last three months alone, according to social analytics company Brand24.

Trend forecasters have noted increasing interest in bird apps, bird feeders and ornithology tourism. And those in the hobby associations agree there’s an uptick in young people enrolling in programs that get them spending time outside and watching birds.

It’s permeating pop culture, too. Celebrities including Cameron Diaz and Tig Notaro have vocalized interest in bird-watching, further drawing attention to the hobby. National Geographic debuted a new show, “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper,” in June. On social media, Gen Z users jokingly and seriously reflect on the impact birding has had on them.

“Me, in my 20s, going to work from the dining room so I can watch the birds outside,” user @heyitsameliarae joked in a March TikTok video.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about bird-watching lately,” @notmymango said in a January video, reflecting on finding the hobby as an early 20-something. “With bird-watching, it just makes every time I go outside an adventure and a treasure hunt. … It just really helped take me out of [my] own mind and into nature in a way that’s also super accessible.”

Jennie Duberstein, a volunteer liaison for the American Birding Association’s (ABA) Young Birder programs, says there are more camps and organizations geared toward bird-watching for young people than ever before. ABA programs have seen an increase in sign-ups — and even waitlists — over the past few years. She credits the growth in part to the way the internet allows kids interested in birds to be increasingly connected — many find each other through Instagram, TikTok or Discord channels.

And though bird-watching may stereotypically be associated with older people, Duberstein believes it’s a perfect fit for younger demographics.

“Young people are just curious by nature,” Duberstein says. “And if given the opportunity, they like to explore things.”

To Craig, bird-watching is an “essential” part of taking care of her mental health, particularly as a college student. In her 2023 memoir, “Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future,” she recalled how growing up with a mother dealing with severe bipolar disorder impacted their family.

“Birding is what saved us from collapsing and what keeps me going day to day,” Craig says. “For me, even a half hour birding walk around my college grounds me. I go out regularly, just to calm myself, have time to think and let myself be distracted by the birds.”

There’s merit to bird-watching feeling like a therapeutic experience. Being outside, focusing on spotting a bird is a “form of meditation,” says Cheyenne Bryant, Psy.D., a psychologist and life coach.

“Focusing on birds allows you to not focus on whatever disordered thoughts you may have; whatever negative experiences continue to play in your mind,” Bryant adds. “It clears out your mind and allows you to implement a new narrative that will better serve you.”

Duberstein has also heard many campers speak to the grounding, calming nature of bird-watching, whether it was finding an escape amid the COVID-19 pandemic or building a community where they can freely share interests that other kids might not accept.

“A lot of the kids that come to my camp, it’ll be the first time that they can take a deep breath and relax,” Duberstein adds. “It’s the first time that they’ve been around 15 other kids where they can be completely themselves and they can talk about migration or just totally nerd out about birds and not feel like they have to hide that part of themselves.”

The beauty of bird-watching, Duberstein says, is that it can be done anywhere — and with any level of bird-watching expertise.

“What makes somebody a good bird-watcher? Certainly there are skills like identifying birds by sight and sound, and knowing X amount of information about their natural history or biology,” Duberstein says. But she cites naturalist Kenn Kaufman, author of the “Kaufman Field Guide” series, who wrote that the mark of a good bird-watcher is simply enjoying the activity.

“If you really like it, then you’re a really good birder,” Duberstein adds. “It’s just something that you can always enjoy, no matter where you are. That can always bring you a sense of enjoyment and peace.”