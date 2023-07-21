Gastric Bypass Recipients More Likely to Experience Substance Use Disorder: Study

Recipients of gastric bypass surgery are at a higher risk of suffering substance use disorder, a study suggests.
Research led by a team at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden university found the patients are more than twice as likely to abuse a substance other than alcohol than their peers — including those that received similar weight loss surgery.
During the gastric bypass surgery, a person’s stomach is split into two compartments, effectively being shrunk so it does not fit as much food. In turn, a person does not get hungry as often and will eventually lose weight. Around 25,000 of these procedures are performed in the U.S. each year.
Doctors have long known people who receive the surgery are at risk of alcohol abuse. This is because recipients become more intoxicated when drinking, and because the body manages alcohol using an enzyme found in the lining of the stomach. Alcohol – and anything else a person eats or drinks — comes in contact with less stomach lining after gastric bypass surgery, leading to stronger effects of the consumed substance.
- Bad Takes, Episode 25: Obesity is a real health problem
- Why aren’t medical breakthroughs in obesity a bigger deal?
- Obesity in Women Linked to Specific Genes, Researchers Say
- Obesity Impairs Brain’s Ability to Recognize Feeling Full — and Losing Weight Doesn’t Reverse It: Study
- Scientists Say Blockbuster Weight Loss Drugs Can ‘Close the Chapter’ on Obesity Epidemic
However, there was little research on whether this applies to other substances too.
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, who published their findings Friday in the journal Obesity, gathered data from 4,047 Swedish patients between 1987 to 2001. Among those patients, 2,010 received weight loss surgery during the time period.
A majority of that group —1,369 patients — received a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive procedure where the size of the stomach is shrunken. Gastric banding, where a band is placed around the upper portion of the stomach to decrease how much food it can hold, was performed on 376 patients. The remaining 265 patients had received a gastric bypass.
Using the Swedish National Patient Register, researchers were able to determine which patients had later suffered from a substance use disorder. While those that received a gastric bypass were more likely thantheir peers to experience the condition, recipients of the other similar types of surgery were not at an increased risk.
“The current study shows that non-alcohol substance use disorder was 2.5 times more common after gastric bypass surgery compared with controls receiving usual obesity care, but the total number of patients having non-alcohol substance use disorder was overall low.,” Per-Arne Svensson, Ph.D., author of the study and a clinical medicine specialist at Gothenburg, said in a statement.
Weight loss surgeries, while generally safe, do come with potential health complications. People who receive a gastric bypass are at risk of their rebuilt stomach breaking, internal bleeding, injury to the stomach or other nearby organs, gallstones and stomach leakage, among other conditions.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, died from an obstructed bowel caused by bariatric surgery ,a complication that is rarely deadly.
Despite the rise of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro in recent years and the risks of these surgeries, obesity specialists still consider the surgeries safe and recommended.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Spike in Drug Overdoses Among Healthcare Workers Raises ConcernsHealth
- Raw Beef Sold at Aldi Could be Contaminated by Plastic: Officials WarnHealth
- New Alzheimer’s Drug on the Way, Could Arrive in a Few MonthsHealth
- What’s Behind the Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates?Health
- Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food PoisoningHealth
- Red Cross to Allow Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate BloodHealth
- Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina TornadoHealth
- New RSV Vaccine for Adults Up to 94% Effective — Here’s What to KnowHealth
- First At-Home Pill for Postpartum Depression Provides Fast Relief for New MomsHealth
- Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at SpaHealth
- The Optimal Weekly Workout Routine — As Decided by ScienceHealth
- Scientists Already Working on Vaccine for ‘Disease X’ — the Next Pandemic — at High Security UK LabNews