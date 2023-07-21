Gastric Bypass Recipients More Likely to Experience Substance Use Disorder: Study

Recipients of gastric bypass surgery are at a higher risk of suffering substance use disorder, a study suggests.

Research led by a team at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden university found the patients are more than twice as likely to abuse a substance other than alcohol than their peers — including those that received similar weight loss surgery.

During the gastric bypass surgery, a person’s stomach is split into two compartments, effectively being shrunk so it does not fit as much food. In turn, a person does not get hungry as often and will eventually lose weight. Around 25,000 of these procedures are performed in the U.S. each year.

Doctors have long known people who receive the surgery are at risk of alcohol abuse. This is because recipients become more intoxicated when drinking, and because the body manages alcohol using an enzyme found in the lining of the stomach. Alcohol – and anything else a person eats or drinks — comes in contact with less stomach lining after gastric bypass surgery, leading to stronger effects of the consumed substance.

However, there was little research on whether this applies to other substances too.

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, who published their findings Friday in the journal Obesity, gathered data from 4,047 Swedish patients between 1987 to 2001. Among those patients, 2,010 received weight loss surgery during the time period.

A majority of that group —1,369 patients — received a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive procedure where the size of the stomach is shrunken. Gastric banding, where a band is placed around the upper portion of the stomach to decrease how much food it can hold, was performed on 376 patients. The remaining 265 patients had received a gastric bypass.

Using the Swedish National Patient Register, researchers were able to determine which patients had later suffered from a substance use disorder. While those that received a gastric bypass were more likely thantheir peers to experience the condition, recipients of the other similar types of surgery were not at an increased risk.

“The current study shows that non-alcohol substance use disorder was 2.5 times more common after gastric bypass surgery compared with controls receiving usual obesity care, but the total number of patients having non-alcohol substance use disorder was overall low.,” Per-Arne Svensson, Ph.D., author of the study and a clinical medicine specialist at Gothenburg, said in a statement.

Weight loss surgeries, while generally safe, do come with potential health complications. People who receive a gastric bypass are at risk of their rebuilt stomach breaking, internal bleeding, injury to the stomach or other nearby organs, gallstones and stomach leakage, among other conditions.

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, died from an obstructed bowel caused by bariatric surgery ,a complication that is rarely deadly.

Despite the rise of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro in recent years and the risks of these surgeries, obesity specialists still consider the surgeries safe and recommended.