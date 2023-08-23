You Should Get Your Flu Shot in September or October, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends Americans to get their annual flu shot in as early as two weeks.

In its annual recommendations, published Wednesday, the agency said the shot should be received in either September or October by adults. While not optimal, the CDC recommends people who do not receive it at the start of flu season should still get their shot in November, and future months.

“Influenza vaccines might be available as early as July or August, but for most adults (particularly adults aged ≥65 years) and for pregnant persons in the first or second trimester, vaccination during July and August should be avoided unless there is concern that vaccination later in the season might not be possible,” the CDC writes, effectively saying not to get the shot’s during the earliest months of their availability.

Adults should get just one dose of the vaccine. Children between six months and eight years old should get two if it the first time they are ever receiving the annual vaccine. They are recommended to get their first dose as early as possible.

“These children should receive the first dose as soon as possible after vaccine is available, including during July and August,” CDC continues.

Young children, along with the elderly, are at an increased risk of complications from the annual virus, according to health officials.

The 2022 flu season was especially brutal, with cases of the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging through the fall and winter seasons. Experts fear a repeat of the situation this year, as the viruses join with COVID-19 to form a “tripledemic”.

To combat the other infections, Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are each expected to have new COVID booster ready for the fall. All three firms have said in recent weeks that their newly formulated shots are effective against the EG.5.1 strain, also known as Eris. It is estimated that Eris now makes up 20% of active cases in the United States.

Vaccines to fight RSV are available to Americans 60 and older heading into the fall, however the virus is most well known for the risk it poses to young children. A monoclonal antibody shot developed by the European companies Sanofi and AstraZeneca, called Beyfortus, received approval to be used in children under one years old this summer. Pfizer recently had a shot approved for pregnant women, who will then pass on virus fighting antibodies to their unborn children.