First Study to Compare Menstrual Products Offers New Insights Into Underserved Area

Menstrual discs, an insertable period product that sits under the cervix, might be a better option than traditional pads or tampons for the approximately 33% of people who get heavy periods, according to a first-of-its-kind study.

The research, published Tuesday in BMJ Sexual and Reproductive Health, showed that menstrual discs, depending on the brand and size, were able to hold anywhere from 61 milliliters to 80 milliliters — the most among all other period products that were tested.

Period pants, regardless of size, were only able to hold 2mL. Tampons, pads, and menstrual cups all held about the same, 20mL to 50mL, or about one to three tablespoons.

The research is important for multiple reasons. First, despite the fact that approximately 800 million people menstruate each day, the area is understudied and often highly stigmatized. According to a review from 2020, “menstruation regularly and often catastrophically disrupts [women’s] physical, mental, and social well-being.”

The new research also highlights the vast discrepancies in period products and the need for more testing and more transparent labeling so consumers can select products that suit them best.

Heavy monthly bleeding, or menorrhagia, affects about up to one-third of people who get periods, causing potential negative impacts on their quality of life.

And though numerous period hygiene products — such as pads, tampons, period cups, discs or period pants — tout how much period blood they can hold, none of them are designed equally. In fact, researchers found there was a noticeable discrepancy among most products that reported higher absorbency levels from what testing actually revealed.

With the exception of tampons due to toxic shock syndrome, there is no industry standard that properly evaluates each product’s capacity. For traditional menstrual pads, the reported capacity is based on saline or water — both of which are not comparable to the consistency of blood.

The same can be said about diagnosing metrics doctors use for heavy bleeding. According to the Cleveland Clinic, doctors consider losing more than 80mL or over five tablespoons worth of blood during one period as a sign of heavy bleeding. But the diagnosis is based on a simple visual scoring chart called the Pictorial Blood Loss Assessment Chart (PBAC).

The study authors from Oregon Health and Science University stated that this chart isn’t reliable, as the capacity scores for pads aren’t reliable.

To improve product reliability and diagnostic accuracy for heavy bleeding, the study authors used human blood cells to closely resemble period blood and compared 21 various period products based on their capacity to hold blood. They included products from different brands and products from the same brand but with different reported absorbency levels.

In an editorial accompanying the research, the authors note that women may have 400 menstrual cycles in their lifetime. The authors also commented on the financial burden placed on women, noting that 64% of low-income women reported being unable to afford menstrual products within the last year, and 21% experienced such a financial burden each month.