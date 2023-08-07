First At-Home Pill for Postpartum Depression Provides Fast Relief for New Moms

About one in 10 new mothers experience postpartum depression.

It’s a condition that has long been underdiagnosed, undertreated and is often highly stigmatized. And though in recent years, experts have been working to increase awareness, treatment options took a huge step forward when the first at-home pill to treat postpartum depression was approved Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved zuranolone, branded as Zurzurvae, which is the first fast-acting oral pill that women with postpartum depression (PPD) can take at home after a diagnosis from their doctor.

Developed by Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, the neuroactive steroid is taken once daily in the evening for a period of 14 days.

A Debilitating and Often Unseen Condition

The newly approved drug is the type of treatment that may have helped someone like Jasleen Kaur.

“Postpartum depression looked like just wanting to be in my room all day and crying, crying and crying,” Kaur, a 30-year-old mother of twins and Ph.D. candidate for public policy at the University of Texas at Austin, tells The Messenger.

PPD is a serious, debilitating condition that goes beyond the so-called “baby blues” that sometimes mark the days and weeks immediately following childbirth. While doctors and experts acknowledge that the early days of motherhood can absolutely be a time of highs, lows, and extreme exhaustion — PPD is different.

Mothers with PPD report a wide range of symptoms — making the condition difficult to diagnose — but it can often include crying too much, an extreme loss of energy, difficulty bonding with the baby, intense irritability or anger; and in more severe cases, thoughts of harming oneself or harming the baby.

Kaur was diagnosed with postpartum depression four months after she had a traumatic birth experience along with post-delivery complications. Her twins were born premature and shortly after, Kaur suffered a heart attack tied to preeclampsia — a serious high blood pressure condition that typically develops in the second trimester, but can also occur postpartum.

Studies have found that preeclampsia can be a risk factor for postpartum depression.

Recovery from all of Kaur’s complications was tough. Meanwhile, she found the cultural and societal pressures of motherhood relentless and taxing.

“I could not do anything. I couldn't just get up and [move around]. But people were telling me ‘you should pump, you should pump. Your babies need milk,’” she says.

Postpartum depression affected all parts of her life. It put a strain on her relationships with her husband, in-laws and prompted dark thoughts.

She admits she contemplated suicide. “I never got the energy to do it,” Kaur says.

She’s not alone. According to data from Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, postpartum depression is linked to about one in five maternal deaths in countries that track the problem.

Limited Treatment Choices — Until Now

Before zuranalone was approved, only a handful of commonly prescribed antidepressants had been shown to provide some relief to PPD symptoms.

Unfortunately, many of those drugs can take up to a few months to kick in.

In contrast, zuranolone works in just about two weeks, with some participants reporting a change in as little as three days after starting the medication. In clinical trials, around 57% of participants showed more than a 50% improvement in postpartum depression symptoms by day 15 after they started to take the drug.

Participants in the trial took the drug for just two weeks and continued to be monitored for 45 days, showing improvement even after they stopped taking the pill.

In addition to the positive results, there’s also the ease and accessibility of being able to take a pill, once per day.

Until now, one of the treatments commonly prescribed to treat PPD was brexalone. The drug works in a similar way to zuranolone and was even developed by the same company.

However, brexalone can only be administered via IV and requires a hospital stay for up to three days. The drug also comes with a retail price tag of about $34,000, making it inaccessible for most without insurance coverage.

Zuranolone is expected to be covered by insurance, but the drug developers haven’t announced how much it will cost yet.

“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening feelings,” Tiffany R. Farchione, M.D., director of the division of psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement regarding zuranolone.

Zuranolone is unique from other treatments because it works by targeting and rebalancing the brain’s network of nerve cells that are responsible for one’s mood functions.

In other words, the drug recircuits your brain back to normal functioning “so that the brain can handle stress as it should,” Kristina Deligiannidis, M.D., a psychiatrist at the Institute of Behavioral Science at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York who led the drug’s clinical trial, recently told Wired.

While the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) said it was too early for them to provide any guidance regarding the new drug, Christopher Zahn, M.D., interim CEO at ACOG, told The Messenger via email he finds the development of new treatments like zuranolone “encouraging.”

“Postpartum individuals may now have more options to manage a debilitating condition that affects them and their families,” Zahn said.

A Brighter Future

For Kaur, it’s been nearly two years since she gave birth to her twins, and she eventually got help. She’s currently taking a common type of prescription antidepressant that belongs to a class of drugs known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

While taking the medication regularly has definitely helped to improve her condition, she’s still living with the effects of postpartum depression.

“I'm still going through it,” she says. “It’s a mental health crisis that can affect your physical health. So it’s not like I have gotten over it.”

But today, her twins are healthy and Kaur is on track to complete her doctorate degree in public policy from UT Austin next year.

Looking back, she admits she had no idea about what postpartum depression was before or during pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant, I was not a very happy pregnant person,” she recalls. “It was me figuring out a lot of things with the scare in my mind that [because I was having twins] I have a high-risk pregnancy ahead.”

But Kaur says being proactive about your emotional well-being before, during and after pregnancy and getting the help you might need can make a big difference.

“[Postpartum depression] takes a toll on your mental and physical health. Just put yourself first. Put your health, your mind, body and needs for yourself and your child first,” Kaur says.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Kaur's degree. She will receive a degree in public policy, not public health.